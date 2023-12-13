Conneaut Council approves sewer rate increase

Dec. 13—CONNEAUT — City Council approved a set of increases to the city's sewer rates at a meeting on Monday night.

Finance Director John Williams said the average increase for a sewer bill would be 4.79 percent.

City Manager Jim Hockaday said there have been significant increases in the cost of operating the city's sewer plant.

Williams said a minimum user will see an approximate $1 increase, and the average user will see an increase of about $1.70 per month.

"In order to obtain funding from the Ohio EPA, we had to project rates out for five years, and the only way to do that and qualify on a budgetary basis for that was to implement rate increases, so you're probably going to see rate increases for the next five years, in order to obtain that funding," Williams said.

Council President Jon Arcaro said incremental increases are important, because it prevents the city from having to have a 20- to 25-percent rate increases in times of crisis.

In other business:

—Hockaday recapped a meeting with county officials and the U.S. Coast Guard, which took place Monday afternoon.

The Coast Guard recently announced that Ashtabula's Coast Guard station will only be staffed on certain days of the year.

"Essentially, they're having difficulty fielding enough personnel to put their stations at full capacity," he said. "Most of their major stations — Buffalo, Erie, Cleveland — are running at 34 percent below adequate staffing level. So their plan is fairly simple, they're going to pull back some of their smaller stations, consolidate to those larger stations."

The Coast Guard will respond to any issues from Erie or Cleveland, Hockaday said.

"They promised us some roving staffing, as well as staffing for major holiday events, such as D-Day [Conneaut]," he said.

—Council approved updates to the city's personnel manual and the city's cell phone reimbursement policy.

Hockaday said the cell phone reimbursement policy was approved in 2012, and had not been amended since. The new bill removes Hockaday from the bill, removes the public services assistant and Conneaut Police Department detectives, and restricts the reimbursement to the zoning manager.

The change also changes the allowance to a flat $50 credit, instead of a sliding scale.

Arcaro directed Hockaday to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the police union to cover their cell phone reimbursement.

The city first created an employee handbook in 2016. Hockaday said many of the changes to it were due to required by changes to state law.

—A recent meeting took place with various government entities along Interstate 90.

Hockaday said the group discussed issues caused by snowfall, among other things.

"One thing I will tell you that's of some merit, is we've had this conversation in the past, specifically with trucks coming off [Route] 7, and then ultimately routing through our downtown, that was the designated Pennsylvania route-around," he said. "PennDOT has re-designated that to [Route] 84, [Route] 226 on their side of the line."

The only issue with the change is some trucks may have issues navigating the corner of routes 6N and 226 in Pennsylvania, but money has been appropriated to resolve that issue, Hockaday said.

"That's one of the good things that has come from some of the more higher-level communication about some of these issues," he said.

—Council approved a two-percent raise for the city's non-bargaining unit employees.

Hockaday said the raise is in-line with what bargaining-unit employees received.