Conneaut council makes various appointments

Jan. 10—CONNEAUT — City Council made a number of appointments at a Monday night meeting.

Two new members were appointed to the Conneaut Port Authority Board.

Debbie Newcomb was appointed to a term ending on Feb. 23 2027, and Mark Presley was appointed to a term ending on Jan. 13, 2025.

Newcomb previously served on City Council, including as Council President, as well as serving terms as an Ashtabula County Commissioner and State Representative.

Presley was a township administrator in Pennsylvania for his entire career, City Manager Jim Hockaday said previously.

Jennifer Hoover was appointed as the council clerk for the next two years.

Shelley Vendetti was appointed to the Conneaut Board of Health for a term expiring on Feb. 11, 2026.

Hockaday said there was a second applicant for the position, but following discussions with Conneaut Health Commissioner Nichele Blood, he recommended Vendetti's appointment. The second applicant will be kept in mind for a potential upcoming vacancy.

In other business:

—Hockaday said the city has closed the Ohio EPA portion of the grant that funded construction of the dredged material facility, and is expecting to finish the Ohio Department of Natural Resources portion of the grant by the end of the quarter. There are some engineering costs that still need to be paid, and some follow-up work will have to be done

—Hockaday said Water Distribution Manager Skip Ensman will be leaving his position. Hockaday said the open position has been posted.

Council members Chris Castrilla and Oakey Emery praised Ensman for his work for the city.

—Council voted on a new council president pro tem. A vote on the position at council's organizational meeting was deadlocked, with one member absent, so the item was shelved until Monday night's meeting, when all council members would be in attendance.

Council members Nic Church and Nick Perkoski were nominated for the position.

The vote for Church failed, 4-2, with Church abstaining, and the vote for Perkoski was tied at 3, with Perkoski abstaining.

Church then withdrew his name from consideration.

A subsequent motion to appoint Perkoski to the position was unanimous, with Perkoski abstaining.

Council member Terry Moisio said if the council president and president pro tem are absent, the clerk calls council to order and council elects a member to preside over the meeting.

—An ordinance was introduced to change the time for council meetings to 6 p.m.

The ordinance was moved to a second reading, to allow for any public input on the subject. Meetings currently take place on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m.

—Hockaday reported the city has received its grant agreement from the ODNR for a for playground equipment. He said the agreement will be on the next meeting's agenda for approval.