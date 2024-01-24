Conneaut Council reminds residents about snow parking ban

Jan. 24—CONNEAUT — The city's snow parking ban was a central topic of discussion at Monday night's council meeting.

Council President Terry Moisio said he received an email regarding the city's snow ban.

City Manager Jim Hockaday said the snow parking ban is city-wide.

"I think people need to understand that the reason we have that is it makes it faster for us to be able to plow and get streets clear," he said.

Hockaday said the city tries to be understanding around the first snowfall. Police officers try to inform vehicle owners to move their vehicles before they cite them or tow them, he said.

Private citizens are not allowed to plow snow into the public streets.

Council member Chris Castrilla asked residents to also keep fire hydrants clear to help first responders in the case of an emergency.

Hockaday said the city received enough snow to make streets slippery over the weekend.

Several vehicles went down with maintenance issues over the weekend, and all but one are back up and running again, he said.

In other business:

—Moisio said he would like to discuss the city's 2024 street paving at the February work session.'

He asked council members to bring any streets they would like to see paved to the meeting, and have Finance Director John Williams have an approximate total for the city's paving budget for the year.

He said the city should have about $422,000 for paving this year.

Hockaday said some council members have already sent him lists of streets they would like to see paved.

He said the city would like to get the bidding process started in March.

Castrilla asked if the city was obligated to pave any streets, and Hockaday said no.

—Council members were given a monthly summary of police and fire activities for December.

Hockaday said there have been a significant number of structure fire calls in January, including a number of mutual aid calls to Pennsylvania. He said Pennsylvania departments are often the first departments to respond when the city needs mutual aid.

—Council approved an agreement with the Ohio Department of Natural resources for a $16,000 grant for playground equipment for Liberty Street Park. Another resolution was approved to create a fund for the grant money.

—Council member Nic Church asked city residents to be careful when they let their pets out at night, because coyotes have been spotted in the area of Smith Street.