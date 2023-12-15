Conneaut Council, school board meet on railroad crossing

Dec. 15—CONNEAUT — City council and the school board conducted a joint meeting on Wednesday night.

School Board President Joan Norton raised the issue of the railroad crossing.

The two entities have discussed blocked railroad crossings multiple times.

The crossing next to Conneaut High School has been blocked regularly, and the problem has only gotten worse since the Ohio Supreme Court overruled the state's law prohibiting railroad crossings from being blocked for more than five minutes.

City Manager Jim Hockaday said the policy of NS and the federal government is that if an alternative grade crossing is created, two at-grade crossings need to be eliminated.

An above-grade crossing would cost six to eight million dollars, and would need to cross the entire railroad right-of-way, he said.

Norton suggested asking for money from the state's one-time strategic community investment funds to build a walkway over the tracks.

The deadline for requests from the fund is approaching quickly, and the board and the city have no sort of engineering on a proposed overpass.

Board member Chris Brecht asked if there is a conversation that can be had to relieve the issue of blocked crossings in the city.

Hockaday said there is no rule restricting railroads from blocking crossings.

"If a child gets killed, will they do something then?" Norton asked. "It makes me so angry."

The situation would be a lot different if there was local control over the railyard, but all orders come out of Atlanta, Georgia, Hockaday said.

Brecht asked if employees in Conneaut could try to lessen the issue.

Hockaday said there are fewer and fewer staff members on each train.

"When those guys time out, in other words, they've been on that train for the maximum allowable amount of time by NTSB, they have to put the train in park and walk off of it," Hockaday said. "And they do. And they'll leave it until the next crew comes to that location, walk onto it, take off again."

Trains are not always stopped at a yard in that circumstance, he said.

"It used to be, we'd fine them $1,000 for the 15 minutes, and they'd block 20 crossings, and you'd hit them 20 times," Hockaday said.

The Ohio Supreme Court striking down the law allowing the city to fine railroads for blocking crossings caused almost $100,000 in fines to be dismissed, he said.

"It was the only way we could force them to do it, was to hit them in the wallet, to make it more expensive for them to park across the tracks than to pay an engineer double overtime to drive out here and get on that train and move it," Hockaday said. "Once that calculus is gone for them, they simply don't care. There's no financial penalty for them to leave something on the tracks. They simply don't care."

Board member Penny Armeni said federal legislators need to step up to create a federal bill.

"That's the only way you're going to get it changed," she said.

Hockaday said more signs could be put up to try to discourage people climbing over or under trains, but people ignore speed limit signs around town.

Superintendent Lori Riley said kids have climbed under and through trains for generations, and this is not a new problem.

"I've been here eight years, but this goes back generations," she said.

Issues have been caused for D-Day Conneaut and parades have had to be rerouted because of blocked crossings, she said.

"It should be part of our general education program to educate the kids on the tracks," Riley said.

Brecht said an indicator light on Route 20 near Chestnut Road letting motorists know that a train was at the crossing would be a good addition.

"Logistically, that would also help with your traffic flow," he said.

Hockaday asked if the blocked crossings have gotten any better.

Board members said no.

Armeni asked if there would be any effect to invite state and federal elected officials to the area to see the issue.

"There's got to be other cities impacted, we can't be the only city," she said.

Hockaday said a Federal Railroad Administration official visited the city because of a volume of complaints to Senator Sherrod Brown's office.

"Complaints sometimes get things done," he said.

A staff member at the Conneaut Health Department records when crossings are blocked in the area, and the city files a complaint for each time a crossing is blocked.

"When we do call in complaints and say, you blocked these crossings, at some points it's almost 50 percent of a 24 hour day they've been blocked," Hockaday said. "It's excessive."

He said he would provide the district with information for complaints.

Riley said she will reach out to Norfolk Southern to see if they have any student education programs they can provide.