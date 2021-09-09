Conneaut Lake man charged in boating incident

Sep. 9—CONNEAUT LAKE — A Conneaut Lake man has been charged by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission with causing a July 26 boating incident on the lake that resulted in at least $100,000 in damages.

Mario L. DeBlasio, who is a member of Conneaut Lake Borough Council, faces a hearing Oct. 12 on charges of negligent operation of a watercraft, speed restrictions and violating general boating regulations.

DeBlasio, 56, of 235 Lake Park Drive, is charged by the commission with causing a boating incident around 5:15 p.m. July 26 on the east side of the lake.

One of the citations alleges the incident caused "$100,000 damage or more," according to copies of the charges obtained by the Tribune.

The incident was in the area of private docks off Lake Shore Drive off Route 18, according to emergency radio traffic that day from the Crawford County 911 Center. Radio traffic indicated a boat had struck a dock.

On July 27, Mike Parker, communications director for the commission, confirmed to the Tribune via email that there had been an incident.

"Other than confirming there was a boat accident with property damage and no injuries beyond first aid/evaluation at the scene, I am unable to provide any additional details as the cause remains under investigation," Parker's email stated.

The commission filed the three charges against DeBlasio on Aug. 2. A summons for each count was sent via certified U.S. mail with each summons accepted Aug. 25, according to court records.

The negligent operation charge alleges DeBlasio "did operate a motorboat in a way without regard for safety or property causing an accident. Too fast for conditions, high speed turns, no Type IV, $100,000 damage or more."

A Type IV device is a throwable safety device which both state and federal regulations require on boats 16 feet or longer. It is designed to be thrown to a person in the water and held by the user until rescued, according to the U.S. Coast Guard's Boating Safety Division.

The speed restrictions charge alleges DeBlasio "did operate a watercraft at a speed greater than reasonable or prudent, having regard for actual or potential hazards then existing, nor at a speed greater than will permit to maneuver with safety." The charge also notes "accident involved."

The general boating regulations charge alleges DeBlasio "did operate a motorboat on Commonwealth waters without having a Type IV throwable device on board. Accident involved."

If convicted, DeBlasio faces a fine of $250 on the negligent operation charge, and $75 each on the speed restriction and violating general boating regulations charges plus costs, according to court documents.

A hearing on the three charges is scheduled Oct. 12 before Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood in Linesville.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.