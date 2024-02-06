Conneaut Lake woman sentenced for false domestic abuse case

Feb. 6—A Conneaut Lake-area woman has been sentenced to house arrest and probation for lying to Pennsylvania State Police about being a victim of domestic violence in October 2022.

Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Francis Schultz ordered Kelly Lynn Haug to serve a total of 12 months of restrictive probation for unsworn falsification to law enforcement.

Haug, 38, is to serve two months of house arrest followed by 10 months of probation for lying to police about being strangled and assaulted by her estranged boyfriend. The judge also ordered her to pay a $50 fine plus court costs.

Haug pleaded guilty in county court on Dec. 21, 2023, to unsworn falsification to law enforcement. The charge, a third-degree misdemeanor, is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The charge stemmed from an Oct. 30, 2022, reported domestic violence incident in Greenwood Township. Haug told police that she had been strangled and assaulted by her estranged boyfriend, who is the father of her child, earlier that day. She also provided police with a written statement about the incident.

Authorities subsequently charged the boyfriend with felony and misdemeanor charges, which later were dismissed in court, according to police.

On Dec. 2, 2022, Haug went to the state police barracks in Vernon Township and admitted she lied on her written statement about the incident, police said.

Police then charged Haug with unsworn falsification on Dec. 19, 2022.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.