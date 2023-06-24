Conneaut man arrested in Eureka Road homicide

Jun. 24—ASHTABULA — A 24-year-old Conneaut man was arrested Thursday in connection with the June 14 shooting death of a Kingsville woman.

Vincent Steven Ballard was arraigned Friday morning in Ashtabula Municipal Court on charges of aggravated murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery. He entered 'no plea' to the charges, according to court records.

He is being held without bond at the Ashtabula County jail in Jefferson, a jail official said.

Ballard turned himself into Conneaut Police Department on Thursday night after investigators spent several days looking for him.

Sheriff's detectives learned through their investigation that Ballard and three other subjects went to a residence in the 2300 block of Eureka Road on June 14 to buy drugs.

Ballard and a Black male entered a box truck that had been converted into a residence. Ballard attempted to rob the couple living in the truck but when they said they didn't have any drugs, Ballard shot them, according to detectives.

Tina Wheeler, 40, was shot in the chest and Wesley Moore, 42, of Ashtabula Township sustained a gun shot wound to his right leg. Both victims were transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center, where Wheeler succumbed to her injuries. Moore was transferred to MetroHealth in Cleveland, where he was treated and later released.

Two of the other subjects involved were arrested earlier this week on outstanding warrants. They are being held in the county jail on unrelated drug charges, according to a court official.

The Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Ashtabula Police Department, Conneaut Police Department, Geauga County Sheriff's Office and investigators with the Ashtabula City Fire Department for their assistance with the investigation, according to a press release.