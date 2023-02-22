Conneaut man in custody in Pennsylvania on 2021 kidnapping charges

Feb. 22—A Conneaut man is in prison on $250,000 bond in Pennsylvania after being accused of kidnapping, assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person, according to court records.

According to a criminal complaint filed with the Pennsylvania court system, Matthew Pavlisin held a person and a six-year old child hostage from Oct. 9-12, 2021, driving from Conneaut to the Niagra Falls area. During the drive, Pavlisin is accused of striking the victim in the head with a flashlight. The complaint additionally claims that Pavlisin was using drugs during that time period.

On Oct. 12, New York State police pulled over the vehicle as it was traveling almost 30 miles per hour over the speed limit, according to the complaint. After the traffic stop, Pavlisin attacked the victim again, claiming the victim was an FBI agent.

After stopping at a gas station near Presque Isle Casino, the complaint states that Pavlisin continued to assault the victim, before driving the trio toward Erie.

Pavlisin is accused of crashing the vehicle after on Arlington Avenue in Erie, Pennsylvania, and attacking the victim again and threatening to kill both the victim and the child, according to the complaint.

He is accused of then pouring something on the car and threatening to burn it with both the victim and the child in it, at which point the victim honked the horn and put their boot in the open door, at which point they managed to escape.

The victim had substantial bruising to their face and arms, and injuries on their legs and ankle.

Blood was located on the passenger seat, steering wheel and back seat of vehicle, along with human hair matching the victim, according to the complaint.

Pavlisin was charged with one count of kidnapping, one count of kidnapping of a minor and one count of aggravated assault, first-degree felonies, one count of terroristic threats, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of simple assault and one count of recklessly endangering another person, second-degree misdemeanors, according to court records.

A preliminary arraignment took place on Feb. 16, and preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1, according to court records.