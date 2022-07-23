Conneaut man found guilty of beating bulldog with hatchet

Jul. 23—JEFFERSON — A jury found a Conneaut man guilty Wednesday of beating a bulldog with a hatchet, according to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office.

Michael T. Olsen, 57, was charged with one count of cruelty to a companion animal, a fifth degree felony, according to prosecutors.

Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris presided over the case and will sentence Olsen after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation.

Olsen now faces probation or 6-12 months in prison and a fine up to $2,500, according to Ohio law.

During the two-day trial, Conneaut Police Officer Caitlin Metzger testified for the state that Olsen pummeled Ella, an American bulldog, on Oct. 21, 2021.

Ella survived the attack and has since recovered, according to prosecutors.

Olsen took the stand in his own defense and endured a grilling cross examination by Assistant Prosecutor Gene Barrett, County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said.

Attorney Michael J. Ledenko represented Olsen in the case.

On Friday, O'Toole thanked the jury for their deliberations, as well as the Conneaut Police Department for their hard work in bringing the defendant to justice.

"I take crimes against animals very serious and will hold people accountable for any abuse or maltreatment of animals," she said.