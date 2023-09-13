Conneaut man's murder trial continued until Jan. 8

Sep. 13—JEFFERSON — A Conneaut man's murder trial, slated for Sept. 11, has been continued until Jan. 8, 2024, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.

Vincent Steven Ballard, 24, faces charges of aggravated murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery in the shooting death of Tina Wheeler on June 14 in Ashtabula Township, court records show.

Ballard turned himself in to the Conneaut Police Department on June 22 after investigators spent several days searching for him.

According to investigators, Ballard and three other people were looking to buy drugs on June 14 when two of them entered an old newspaper delivery truck on Eureka Road.

The arrests occurred after sheriff detectives executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of State Route 167 in Jefferson, looking for evidence and suspects in the shooting in which Wheeler was killed and Wes Moore was injured, according to the sheriff's report.

Detectives found evidence tied to the murder and unexpectedly discovered deplorable living conditions. Five malnourished dogs, six puppies and two dead dogs also were found inside the home, Sheriff William Niemi has said.

The county dog warden took custody of the dogs and transported them to Animal Protective League in Kingsville.

Moore told deputies that two men came into the truck, which had been converted to a living quarters, and attempted to rob them. When they told the subjects they didn't have anything, one of the subjects fired shots at them, according to a sheriff's report.

Wheeler was fatally shot in the chest and Moore was shot in the right leg. He has recovered from his injury, police said.