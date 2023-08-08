Conneaut Municipal Court receives $35,000 grant for special docket

Aug. 8—The Conneaut Municipal Court has received $35,000 from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, according to a press release from the court.

The grant is for Renewal Court, Conneaut Municipal Court's Substance Abuse and Mental Illness specialized docket court, according to the release.

The Renewal Court is for people who suffer from mental health disorders or mental health and substance use disorders, whose disorders contributed to criminal offenses.

Conneaut Municipal Court Judge Nicholas Iarocci said the grant funds will be used for Renewal Court's payroll expenses.

Iarocci said he and the Renewal Court staff were thrilled to see the size of the grant.

"That's quite a large amount," he said.

The court currently has 12 participants and is looking to add more, Iarocci said.

"Several are doing quite well in their recovery, and we have some challenging cases as well, very challenging, having to do with mental health issues," he said. "But that's what it's all about, trying to get people lives that are productive and lives that have hope."