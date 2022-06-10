Conneaut obligated to pay legal fees of CASH principal, no bills submitted yet

Jun. 10—LINESVILLE — Conneaut School District is required by law to pay the legal fees incurred by Conneaut Area Senior High (CASH) Principal Edward Pietroski in defending himself from a charge of wiretapping, though no bills have been submitted as of yet.

Conneaut School Board members, responding to a question from a resident at their meeting Wednesday, revealed that the district will have to pay for or reimburse any bills Pietroski received while defending the third-degree charge.

Pietroski, who was newly hired to the district this school year, was charged in late March with wiretapping after he was accused of recording a staff meeting without the participants' knowledge. The charge was dismissed on June 2 during a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard after the judge determined that there was not an expectation of privacy during the meeting.

Pennsylvania law requires any recordings of a person or persons be done only with their knowledge and consent. However, consent is not required if the recording is being done where there is no expectation of privacy, such as at a public event or on public property.

Conneaut School Board President Dorothy Luckock said that, after "extensive research" provided by school board Solicitor George Joseph and the Pennsylvania Association of Secondary School Principals, "the board has determined that the situation with Principal Pietroski occurred during a faculty meeting that was within the scope of his duties."

As such, Luckock said a "duty to defend" by the school district for Pietroski had been "firmly established." Under applicable law, Luckock said the district must ensure Pietroski suffers "no financial loss while defending acts performed within the scope of (his) employment.

"It is expected that any legal bills submitted to Principal Pietroski will be presented to the district for repayment or reimbursement," she said. "At this time, no bill has been presented to, or paid, by the district."

The applicable law in this case, as Joseph explained to The Meadville Tribune after the meeting, is section 8547 of the Political Subdivision Tort Claims Act. The law states that if a public employee defends an action within the scope of their employment and was determined to have not committed a crime, then the local agency the employee worked for "shall reimburse the employee for the expenses of his legal defense in such amounts as shall be determined to be reasonable by the court."

Both Luckock and Business Manager Greg Mayle said no estimation has been made as to how much the school district may have to reimburse Pietroski. Mayle said there is a line item in the school budget for legal expenditures which would pay for the reimbursement.

Although the charges were dismissed, it is still possible that the county could appeal the dismissal or refile charges. Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo told the Tribune on Thursday that no decision has been made yet on whether her office would do so.

Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at .