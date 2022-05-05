Conneaut Police

May 5—Conneaut

—A civil matter was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 3:33 p.m. on May 1.

—A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 9:10 p.m. on May 1.

—A juvenile complaint was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 10:02 p.m. on May 1.

—A suspicious vehicle was reported on Naylor Boulevard at 7:26 a.m. on May 2.

—Vandalism was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:30 a.m. on May 2.

—A burglary was reported in the 1100 block of Lake Road at 9:34 a.m. on May 2.

—Vandalism was reported in the 300 block of South Ridge Road at 9:54 a.m. on May 2.

—A parking complaint was reported on Poplar Street at 10:07 a.m. on May 2.

—Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 1:39 p.m. on May 2.

—An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Lakeview Avenue at 2:45 p.m. on May 2.

—A hazard in the roadway was reported near mile marker 237 on Interstate 90 at 3:29 p.m. on May 2.

—A vehicle fire was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 3:49 p.m. on May 2.

—Reckless driving was reported on Interstate 90 at 7:27 p.m. on May 2.