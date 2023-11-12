Conneaut police investigate body found in Conneaut Creek

Nov. 11—CONNEAUT — Conneaut police found a body floating in Conneaut Creek near the Woodworth Road boat ramp at 10:19 a.m. on Saturday, according to press release issued by Conneaut Police Sgt. Michael Sullivan.

"The Conneaut Police Department responded and located what was determined to be a human body some distance from the boat ramp," Sullivan said.

"The Conneaut Fire Department was dispatched to the scene along with the Ashtabula County Coroner's Office," Sullivan said.

"The unidentified body was removed from the water and transported from the scene by the ACCO. The Conneaut Police Department, along with the ACCO is investigating," he said.

No more information available on Saturday night.