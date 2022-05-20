Conneaut resident arrested on money laundering charges

May 20—Conneaut resident Rueben Schwartz was arrested on Thursday after federal agents filed an affidavit claiming he accepted more than $300,000 from the sale of illegal drugs for the purchase of commercial buildings.

According to an affidavit filed in federal court, Schwartz sold two properties to Marc Mahoney in 2021.

The total sale price of the two parcels recorded by the Ashtabula County Auditor's office is $110,000, according to the Ashtabula County Auditor's website.

The affidavit states multiple interviews have been conducted, but the names of those interviewed were not given.

Information was provided to law enforcement in one of the interviews stating that the actual sale price of the two properties was $365,000, according to the affidavit.

On Feb. 12, Mahoney was indicted on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, according to court records. The indictment states Mahoney conspired with others to distribute at least five kilograms of cocaine.

According to the affidavit, the DEA seized $170,880 and 22 kilograms of cocaine from Mahoney's residence on Jan. 20, and just under $2.4 million from a storage unit which was associated with Mahoney and a co-defendant.

The DEA searched Schwartz's home on Feb. 22, and he showed them a safe that contained $15,000, which Schwartz said he received from Mahoney. Schwartz provided the DEA with the money and a copy of the purchase agreement for one of the properties, according to the affidavit. He also directed his attorney to provide law enforcement with a copy of the purchase agreement for the second property.

The affidavit claims that between $330,000 and $340,000 was given to Schwartz from Mahoney.

According to Northern District of Ohio court records, Schwartz was arrested on Thursday. He appeared before a judge and was ordered held until a detention hearing on May 26.

A spokesperson for the FBI declined to comment on the story because the investigation is ongoing.