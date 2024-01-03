Conneaut school board reorganizes for 2024

Jan. 3—CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Area City Schools Board of Education met on Tuesday afternoon, swore in new members, a new president and vice president, and set meeting times for upcoming meetings for the year.

Eric Nesbitt, Russ Coltman and Joan Norton were sworn in for their upcoming terms as board members, following their election in November. The trio were unopposed.

Coltman was elected as board president for the upcoming year, and board member Chris Brecht was named vice president.

Board meetings will continue to take place on the same schedule this year as previous years, on the third Wednesday of the month at Conneaut High School, with a 10 a.m. work session, followed by the regular meeting at 10:30 a.m.

Prior to the meeting, district Treasurer Jackie Miranda hosted the annual district tax hearing meeting. The district approved the tax budget at the meeting.

The budget is required to be created every year by state law, Miranda said.

Coltman was appointed as the legislative liaison and delegate to the Ohio School Board Association. Norton was appointed as city council liaison. Brecht was appointed as the liaison to the Conneaut Athletic Association. Board member Penny Armeni was appointed as Ohio School Boards Association Student Achievement liaison.

The board approved a number of resolutions empowering administrators to act on a variety of matters, including allowing the treasurer to invest available funds and pay monthly bills, and allow the superintendent to hire personnel, enter into contracts for emergency situations, and upgrade instructional materials as needed.