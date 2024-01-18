Conneaut schools planning safety drill

Jan. 18—CONNEAUT — Administrators and law enforcement are planning a large safety drill for the Conneaut Area City Schools.

Superintendent Lori Riley said the district has been kept out of planning meetings in order for the drill to be as natural as possible.

"I appreciate how this is going to go down," she said. "In a couple conversations with Officer [Tim] Rose and Detective [Taylor] Cleveland, they want me to react as I would if and when I get a call."

The drill will take place Friday, Jan. 26, a scheduled off day for students and they will not be in the building. The district will publicize the drill.

The drill will include a wide variety of first responders from around the area, and people have been hired to play the victims in the scenario, Riley said.

"We know what time we're meeting, we don't know what time the actual event will happen during the day," she said.

Participants in the drill will not be told how to react.

"They anticipate this taking two or three hours," Riley said.

The district wants as much staff to be present at the event as possible, she said.

"We do know it's going to show some holes, and those are the things we're going to work on," Riley said.

Board member Penny Armeni asked at what point board members would be notified there is an issue.

Riley said it depends on how the situation evolves, and board members may not hear about it from her, depending on how busy she is.

Board member Russ Coltman said there are a lot of moving parts in the drill.

At some point after the drill, the board will host an executive session to debrief with Rose, Conneaut's school resource officer.

Armeni said the fact the drill is necessary was sad.

In other business:

—Riley presented a trio of drafts for the 2024-25 calendar to the board.

D-Day Conneaut will take place on Aug. 15-17, so teachers will start the Wednesday afterward.

Students will start on Aug. 28 under the draft calendar.

Ashtabula County schools have mirrored Kent State's spring break for the last several years, but Kent State has moved its spring break up to earlier in March, Riley said.

"If all the county goes that week, we'll go that week," she said.

The last student day on the proposed calendar would be June 5.

A version of the calendar will be adopted in March.

—Drew Eaton was recognized as student of the month for January.

—The board was recognized for its work in support of the district.

—Treasurer Jackie Miranda said W-2s and 1099 forms have been mailed out.

In addition to the usual audits the district is subject to, the Conneaut schools have been chosen for a review of use of ESSER and IDEA Part B funds, she said.

ESSER monies are part of the federal government's COVID-19 relief efforts, and IDEA Part B funds are used to pay for special education, according to the Ohio Department of Education.

Miranda said the review will look at how much the district budgeted and how much has been spent in fiscal year 2024, and if the district has met compliance requirements.

Coltman said Miranda has a history of passing audits with flying colors.