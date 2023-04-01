Conneautville area shooting suspect heading to trial

Apr. 1—LINESVILLE — A Conneautville-area man will stand trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas for allegedly shooting and wounding one of two Ohio men in February.

Christopher R. Bosch, 41, of Cole Road, is accused by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville of firing at the two men who were inside a sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the Cole Road home around 11:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

Following a preliminary hearing Friday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard of Linesville, Bosch was ordered to stand trial on a total of 11 charges.

David A. Shipley, 44, of Andover, was struck in the head and neck area by a bullet from a handgun fired at the SUV by Bosch as Bosch was walking toward the vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit filed by police.

Shipley and Jacob Wick, 37, of Jefferson, were inside the SUV because they just had dropped off a woman at the property, according to the arrest affidavit. Wick and Bosch have the same girlfriend, according to affidavit.

Shipley was flown to UPMC Hamot in Erie for medical treatment and survived, while Wick wasn't injured in the incident, police said.

Bosch was apprehended at the property following a lengthy standoff with police. The home is located in Conneaut Township about 3.5 miles southwest of Conneautville.

State police have accused Bosch of two counts each of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment; three counts of simple assault; and one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

Bosch remains lodged in the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, without bond. He now is scheduled to stand trial during the September term of county criminal court.

