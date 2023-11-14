Conneautville man enters no contest plea in January standoff case

Nov. 14—A Conneautville-area man involved in a lengthy standoff with police in January has avoided trial in Crawford County Court by entering pleas in connection with it and two other cases.

Jason M. Csorba, 45, pleaded no contest Monday before Judge Mark Stevens to a felony charge of flight to avoid apprehension in connection with a Jan. 16 standoff at a Springboro home.

By pleading no contest, a person does not admit guilt, but agrees there is enough evidence to convict if a trial were held. A no-contest plea has the same effect for sentencing purposes as pleading guilty.

In separate cases, Csorba pleaded guilty Monday before Stevens to reckless endangerment for firing a gun at another man in Spring Township in February 2022; and he pleaded guilty to both simple assault and driving while operating privileges were suspended for assaulting a woman in Spring Township on Jan. 10 of this year.

As part of a plea agreement with the Crawford County District Attorney's Office, charges of possession of a firearm, terrorist threats and simple assault won't be prosecuted in the February 2022 reckless endangerment case; and terroristic threats, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and harassment won't be prosecuted in the assault case from January.

On Jan. 16 of this year, Csorba and Carolyn A. Bayles were involved in a multi-hour standoff with 25 Pennsylvania State Police troopers at Bayles' home that eventually ended peacefully.

In October, Bayles, 38, pleaded guilty before Stevens to a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution in connection with the standoff.

Bayles faces up to two years in jail when she is sentenced in Dec. 1 by Stevens. She remains in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit filed in the standoff case, troopers went to Bayles' home around 5 p.m. Jan. 16 to arrest Csorba on a warrant from Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

The warrant was for Csorba allegedly failing to appear in county court twice for the reckless endangerment case of February 2022.

The affidavit also states Csorba allegedly fired an arrow and assaulted Bayles at her home on Jan. 10. In investigating that incident, police learned "Csorba made threatening comments such as 'I'm not gonna be taken alive,'" the affidavit said.

Csorba remains held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $75,000 awaiting sentencing Jan. 22, 2024.

