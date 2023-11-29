Conneautville man gets state prison in love triangle shooting

Nov. 29—A love triangle that ended in gunfire outside a Conneautville man's home Feb. 25 has resulted in a lengthy state prison sentence for him.

Christopher R. Bosch, 41, of Cole Road, received the sentence Tuesday morning in Crawford County Court for wounding David A. Shipley, 44, of Andover, Ohio.

The six-and-one-half to 20-year jail term was an agreed-upon sentence accepted Tuesday by President Judge John Spataro. The sentence was part of a plea deal reached in September between Bosch's defense attorney Edward Hatheway and the Crawford County District Attorney's Office.

As part of the plea deal and sentence, Bosch must pay $15,000 in restitution to Shipley for medical bills and damages to his vehicle.

In September, Bosch pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony of aggravated assault — serious bodily injury to avoid trial on multiple counts. It carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Pennsylvania State Police had charged Bosch with two counts of attempted criminal homicide; two counts each of aggravated assault — serious bodily injury and reckless endangerment; three counts of reckless endangerment; and one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

The shooting came about from a love triangle between Bosch; Jacob Wick, 37, of Jefferson, Ohio; and a woman who was the girlfriend of both men, according to court documents.

Shipley's involvement only was because he agreed to give Wick and the woman a ride to Cole's residence so she could be dropped off there, Craig Howe, Crawford County's first assistant district attorney, told the court.

Shipley and Wick were inside Shipley's sport utility vehicle outside Bosch's home when Wick saw Bosch point both arms at the vehicle and fire, Howe said.

Shipley was shot once, hit in the back of the head by a bullet from a handgun that Bosch fired, Howe said. Shipley survived, but still has the bullet lodged in his head, Howe added.

Hatheway, Bosch's defense attorney, called the assault "very unfortunate for all involved."

"My client was upset that she was pregnant at this time and she was under the influence of a controlled substance," Hatheway said, referring to the woman's arrival at the Bosch house.

Briefly addressing the court prior to sentencing, Bosch told Judge Spataro that he was truly sorry for the pain and suffering he has caused Shipley.

Shipley "has serious medical implications due to my recklessness," Bosch said. "My recklessness is inexcusable. There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about it."

Before pronouncing sentence, Spataro said Bosch truly sounded remorseful, "but you certainly should have know better."

"I don't understand why people don't understand how powerful firearms are," Spataro said. "You're correct about Mr. Shipley, he didn't deserve any of this."

In handing down the six-and-one-half to 20-year sentence, Spataro gave Bosch pre-sentence jail credit of 276 days and ordered him to pay a $500 fine and court costs.

