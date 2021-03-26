How to connect a Magic Keyboard to your Mac so you can type wirelessly

It's easy to connect a Magic Keyboard to any Mac computer. Sam Diephuis/Getty Images

You can connect a Magic Keyboard to your Mac through Bluetooth or using the Lightning port and charging cable.

The first time you pair your devices, you'll need to use the latter method, along with a Lightning-to-USB (or USB-C) cable, to create a connection, then turn on Bluetooth.

You may also need to get an adapter for the Lightning port method, depending on the computer you have.

Whether you're using a Mac or MacBook, the Magic Keyboard can be a valuable tool for getting things done.

Here's what you need to do to connect the keyboard to your computer so that you can start using it.

How to connect a Magic Keyboard to a Mac

You can connect the Magic Keyboard to your Mac via Bluetooth, assuming your keyboard is charged and turned on (check that the switch at the back of the keyboard shows green to be sure it's on).

But to pair the devices for the first time, you'll have to first connect your keyboard to your computer via the Lightning port. You'll need to have a lightning-to-USB cable to get it done. Depending on the kind of Mac you have, you may need to purchase an adapter.

Here's how to set up the cable:

Find the Lightning port, located in the center on the back of your keyboard. Connect your cable from the port to the corresponding port on your computer.





Once paired, use Bluetooth to connect your keyboard to your Mac:





Click the Apple icon in the top-left corner of the screen and select "System Preferences."



Open System Preferences on your Mac. Devon Delfino/Insider Select the Bluetooth icon.



Go to the Bluetooth page of System Preferences. Devon Delfino/Insider Click "Turn Bluetooth On" and select the keyboard in the "Devices" section to the right.



Turn Bluetooth on and find your keyboard in the list of devices. Devon Delfino/Insider

