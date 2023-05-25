Are they connected? Davis police warn residents about reported indecent exposure incidents

The Davis Police Department on Thursday warned residents about two incidents of indecent exposure reported this month in the same residential neighborhood.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on May 11, police received a report of a man exposing and fondling himself outside an apartment in the 2400 block of Sycamore Lane.

A resident in her home spotted a hooded figure at her front door. Police said she looked out through a front window and saw a man who appeared to be in his late 20s, 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Police said the man then partially pulled down his pants and fondled himself. The resident became frightened and called police. Officers searched the area but did not find a person matching the description.

The second incident occurred last weekend in broad daylight. About 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, a resident was walking her dog on the bike path south of Catalina Drive, where she noticed a young man sitting on a bench.

She told police that the man was holding a phone and exposing himself. Police said she yelled out to the man, who made no attempt to cover himself. She left the area and notified police. Officers searched the area but did not find a suspect.

Police described the suspect in the bike path incident as a man who appeared to be 20 to 22 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 with brown medium-length curly hair and an average build.

On Thursday, police said it was unclear to investigators whether the indecent exposure incidents over the past two weeks are related to reported peeping incidents in the 700 block of Sycamore Lane over the past several months.

The Police Department reminded residents to remain aware of their surroundings and immediately report suspicious behavior by calling the department’s emergency line at 530-758-3600 or 911 for an emergency in progress.

Investigators asked anyone with information about these indecent exposure incidents to call the Police Department at 530-747-5400.