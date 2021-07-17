'It Is All Connected': Extreme Weather in the Age of Climate Change

Soldiers of the German armed forces Bundeswehr search for flood victims in submerged vehicles on the federal highway B265 in Erftstadt, western Germany, on July 17, 2021, after heavy rains hit parts of the country, causing widespread flooding and major damage. - Rescue workers scrambled on July 17 to find survivors and victims of the devastation wreaked by the worst floods to hit western Europe in living memory, which have already left more than 150 people dead and dozens more missing. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)
Henry Fountain and John Schwartz
·6 min read

The images from Germany are startling and horrifying: houses, shops and streets in the picturesque cities and villages along the Ahr and other rivers violently washed away by fast-moving floodwaters.

The flooding was caused by a storm that slowed to a crawl over parts of Europe on Wednesday, dumping as much as 6 inches of rain on the region near Cologne and Bonn before finally beginning to let up Friday. There was flooding in Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland, too, but the worst impacts were in Germany, where the official death toll passed 125 on Friday and was sure to climb.

The storm was a frightening example of an extreme weather event, with some places getting a month’s worth of rain in a day. But in an era of climate change, extreme weather events are becoming more common.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

The question is, how much did climate change affect this specific storm and the resulting floods?

A complete answer will have to await analyses, almost certain to be undertaken given the magnitude of the disaster, that will seek to learn if climate change made this storm more likely, and if so, by how much.

But for many scientists the trend is clear. “The answer is yes — all major weather these days is being affected by the changes in climate,” said Donald J. Wuebbles, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Illinois.

Already studies have shown an increase in extreme downpours as the world warms, and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the United Nations-backed group that reports on the science and impacts of global warming, has said that the frequency of these events will increase as temperatures continue to rise.

Geert Jan van Oldenborgh, a researcher with the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute, said that in studies of extreme rain events in the Netherlands, “the observed increase is stronger than we expected.”

Van Oldenborgh is one of the primary scientists with World Weather Attribution, a loose-knit group that quickly analyzes specific extreme weather events with regard to any climate-change impact. He said the group, which just finished a rapid analysis of the heat wave that struck the Pacific Northwest in late June, was discussing whether they would study the German floods.

One reason for stronger downpours has to do with basic physics: warmer air holds more moisture, making it more likely that a specific storm will produce more precipitation. The world has warmed by a little more than 1 degree Celsius (about 2 degrees Fahrenheit) since the 19th century, when societies began pumping huge amounts of heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere.

For every 1 Celsius degree of warming, air can hold 7% more moisture. As a result, said Hayley Fowler, a professor of climate change impacts at Newcastle University in England, “These kinds of storm events will increase in intensity.”

And although it is still a subject of debate, there are studies that suggest rapid warming in the Arctic is affecting the jet stream, by reducing the temperature difference between northern and southern parts of the Northern Hemisphere. One effect in summer and fall, Fowler said, is that the high-altitude, globe-circling air current is weakening and slowing down.

“That means the storms have to move more slowly,” Fowler said. The storm that caused the recent flooding was practically stationary, she noted. The combination of more moisture and a stalled storm system can lead to extra-heavy rains over a given area.

Kai Kornhuber, a climate scientist with the Earth Institute of Columbia University, said that his and his colleagues’ research, and papers from other scientists, drew similar conclusions about slowing weather systems. “They all point in the same direction — that the summertime mid-latitude circulation, the jet stream, is slowing down and constitutes a more persistent weather pattern” that means extreme events like heat waves and pounding rains are likely to go on and on.

Michael E. Mann, a climate scientist at Penn State University, has studied the effects of a different summertime jet stream phenomenon known as “wave resonance” in locking weather systems in place.

Climate change, he said, is making the stalling weather events more frequent. But he said it was premature to say that the European disaster was caused by wave resonance.

Jennifer Francis, a senior scientist with the Woodwell Climate Research Center in Massachusetts, said that while dawdling weather systems can have many causes, they generally don’t occur in a vacuum.

The European storm is “part of this bigger picture of extremes we’ve been seeing all along the Northern Hemisphere this summer,” she said, include the heat in the American West and Pacific Northwest, intense rainfall and cooler temperatures in the Midwest, and heat waves in Scandinavia and Siberia.

“It’s never in isolation when it comes to an odd configuration of the jet stream,” Francis said. “One extreme in one place is always accompanied by extremes of different types.”

“It is all connected, and it’s all the same story, really,” she added.

When it comes to floods, however, there are other factors that can come into play and complicate any analysis of the influence of climate change.

For one thing, local topography has to be taken into account, as that can affect rainfall patterns and how much runoff gets into which rivers.

Human impacts can complicate an analysis even further. Development near rivers, for instance, often replaces open land, which can absorb rain, with buildings, streets and parking lots that increase the amount of water that drains into rivers. Infrastructure built to cope with heavy runoff and rising rivers may be under-designed and inadequate.

And meteorological conditions can sometimes lead to different conclusions.

A 2016 study by World Weather Attribution of flooding in France and Germany in May of that year found that climate change affected the French flooding, which was caused by three days of rain. But the situation in Germany was different; the flooding was caused by a one-day storm. The computer simulations did not find that the likelihood of shorter storms in that area had increased in a changing climate.

While some development can make flooding worse, other projects can reduce flooding. That appears to have been the case in the Netherlands, which was not as severely affected by the storm.

After several major floods on the Meuse River in the 1990s, the Dutch government began a program called Room for the River to reduce flooding, said Nathalie Asselman, who advises the government and other clients on flood risk.

The work involved lowering and widening river beds, lowering flood plains and excavating side channels. “The aim of these measures is to lower flood levels,” she said.

While a dike near the Meuse in southern Netherlands suffered a breach that caused some flooding until it was repaired on Friday, the measures appear to have worked.

Flood levels on the Meuse were about a foot lower than would have been the case without them, Asselman said. That meant smaller tributaries backed up less where they met the Meuse, producing less flooding.

“If we wouldn’t have implemented these measures, then the situation would have been worse,” she said. “Both on the main river and the tributaries.”

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How One Reddit Community Is Finding the Next Generation of Screenwriters and Novelists

    From Zola's viral Twitter thread to Reddit, Hollywood is increasingly turning to self-published corners of the internet for IP.

  • Intensive search underway for survivors of flooding in western Europe

    As the floodwaters begin to recede, the scale of the disaster is laid bare.

  • Vineyard Wind strikes labor union pact for U.S. offshore wind farm

    The labor agreement with the Southeastern Massachusetts Building Trades Council covers 500 jobs, most of which will go to local workers, the company said in a statement. The pact is the first in the nascent U.S. offshore wind industry and comes as President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has pledged that his clean energy and climate change agenda will create millions of good-paying union jobs. Biden's administration approved the Vineyard Wind project in May, billing it as the launch of a new domestic energy industry that will help eliminate emissions from the power sector.

  • ‘John Wick’ TV Spinoff Series ‘The Continental’ Finds a Director

    Starz has found its lead director for the upcoming TV spinoff of “John Wick,” “The Continental.” Albert Hughes will now step into the director’s seat on the three-part series, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Hughes (“The Book of Eli,” “Menace II Society”) will direct the first and third episodes of “The Continental,” which focuses on the origin of the hotel for assassins from the Keanu Reeves-led film franchise. Starz had initially developed the project as an ongoing se

  • 1 in 5 cases of COVID-19 in the US are now happening in Florida alone, White House official says

    "Four states accounted for more than 40% of all [COVID-19] cases in the past week," White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said.

  • Experts: Europe floods shows need to curb emissions, adapt

    Just as the European Union was announcing plans to spend billions of euros to contain climate change, massive clouds gathered over Germany and nearby nations to unleash an unprecedented storm that left death and destruction in its wake. Despite ample warnings, politicians and weather forecasters were shocked at the ferocity of the precipitation that caused flash flooding that claimed more than 150 lives this week in the lush rolling hills of Western Europe. Climate scientists say the link between extreme weather and global warming is unmistakable and the urgency to do something about climate change undeniable.

  • Vocal Anti-Vaccine Chiropractors Split the Profession

    Anyone who listened to the Idaho chiropractor Steven Baker’s podcast in May would have heard a cornucopia of misinformation about the coronavirus and the vaccines protecting hundreds of millions of people against it. In an episode titled “Are the ‘Vaccinated’ People Dangerous?” (they aren’t), he claimed that scientists had never identified the whole virus (they have), that the vaccines turned people into “modern-day zombies” who spewed spike proteins in every breath and body fluid (they don’t),

  • ‘There are so few people that get this’: Biden faces hurdle in finding new pick for Pentagon’s top buyer

    With China and the U.S. locked in a tech race, Mike Brown's experience working with transformative companies made him an attractive pick. Now observers wonder: Who's next?

  • 'Virgin River' Fans Really Want to Know If Paige is Returning to 'Virgin River'

    Here's what we know ...

  • Tapping into the Brain to Help a Paralyzed Man Speak

    He has not been able to speak since 2003, when he was paralyzed at age 20 by a severe stroke after a terrible car crash. Now, in a scientific milestone, researchers have tapped into the speech areas of his brain — allowing him to produce comprehensible words and sentences simply by trying to say them. When the man, known by his nickname, Pancho, tries to speak, electrodes implanted in his brain transmit signals to a computer that displays his intended words on the screen. His first recognizable

  • Idaho Senate Republicans plan meetings on vaccine mandates. Little opposes intervention.

    The Republican governor called possible involvement in the decisions of private business “government overreach.”

  • 'Schmigadoon' review: Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong star in a musical you didn't know you needed

    Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key lead Apple TV+'s earnest comedy set in a world where the tropes of musicals are real life.

  • Rescuers rush to help as Europe’s flood toll surpasses 125

    Emergency workers in western Germany and Belgium rushed Friday to rescue hundreds of people threatened by historic floods, including residents of a town where the ground gave way beneath their homes, as the disaster claimed dozens more lives and search for the missing went on.

  • With Limited Access to Global Vaccine Supply, Africa's Crisis Deepens

    Africa is now in the deadliest stage of its pandemic, and there is little prospect of relief in sight. The delta variant is sweeping across the continent. Namibia and Tunisia are reporting more deaths per capita than any other country. Hospitals across the continent are filling up, oxygen supplies and medical workers are stretched thin and recorded deaths jumped 40% last week alone. But only about 1% of Africans have been fully vaccinated. And even the African Union’s modest goal of getting 20%

  • COVID-19 and travel: The delta variant is spreading. Should travelers be concerned?

    Some regions are beginning to tighten entry restrictions to get a handle on the spread of the delta variant.

  • FDA grants Pfizer priority review for full U.S. approval

    Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was granted priority review for full approval by the Food Drug Administration for Americans 16 and older, Pfizer and BioNTech announced Friday. Why it matters: A full approval for the Pfizer vaccine could help bolster the U.S. vaccination effort, as many people are reluctant to receive the vaccine under its emergency use status, the Boston Globe notes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe priority review

  • Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

    German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen rivers tore through towns and villages in the western states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate as well as parts of Belgium and the Netherlands. After days of heavy rain, 103 people have died in Germany alone, the largest number killed in a natural disaster in the country in almost 60 years.

  • AP PHOTOS: Swollen rivers smash through parts of Europe

    Torrential rain turned normally placid rivers into raging torrents in parts of Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands this week, dragging cars and roads with them, bringing down whole houses and leaving more than 150 people dead. The Ahr river in western Germany, normally a minor tributary of the Rhine, caused some of the worst damage as rapidly rising floodwater smashed through its curving valley on Wednesday night. In Erftstadt, near Cologne in Germany, people were trapped when the ground gave way and their homes collapsed.

  • With drought setting in statewide, all Idahoans can play a part in conserving water

    Whatever you can do to save water may free up water supplies for others who have a desperate need. │Guest opinion

  • Big Contrarian Investor Sold Apple, Microsoft Stock, Bought Pfizer and Merck

    Hexavest of Montreal reduced positions in Apple and Microsoft stock, and increased holdings in Pfizer and Merck in the second quarter.