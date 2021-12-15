Connected prostitution operations busted in West Chester and Chillicothe

Five suspected victims of human trafficking got help from law enforcement this month after a raid on two businesses, the Ohio Attorney General's Office reported Wednesday.

Search warrants were executed Dec. 7 at Foot Reflexology in the 7300 block of Kingsgate Way in West Chester and Lucky Asian Bodywork in the 1500 block of North Bridge Street in Chillicothe.

“This isn’t just commercial sex,” Attorney General Yost said. “It’s a victim under the control of another."

The police departments in both jurisdictions separately contacted the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation this summer with tips about the businesses.

"Intelligence share through BCI exposed the connection between the businesses," officials said.

Yost reported that victim advocates were on the scene during the execution of both search warrants. Chillicothe police helped two women and West Chester police helped three women, he said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, officials have not announced any charges in connection with the two operations.

“If you think human trafficking doesn’t happen where you live, you’re wrong,” Yost said. “It happens because of the demand, but won’t happen in Ohio without consequences – we’re watching.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Connected prostitution operations busted in West Chester, Chillicothe