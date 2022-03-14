Connecticut agency strips certification from former cops accused of drinking on duty

A state agency revoked law enforcement certification from two former Norwalk cops who were accused of drinking on duty after they were discovered together in a local hotel during a midnight shift.

The Police Officer Standards and Training Council stripped certification from Sara Laudano and Michael Dimeglio, agency administrator Karen Boisvert said Monday. Both had resigned from the police department last year. The state panel found at its meeting Thursday that both “engaged in conduct that undermines public confidence in law enforcement,” Boisvert said.

Norwalk police arrested Laudano and Dimeglio in January 2021, accusing the pair of downing beers in the police station parking lot and another location before supervisors found them together in a local hotel, both unfit for duty, according to arrest warrants.

Dimeglio faces charges of second-degree larceny and second-degree reckless endangerment. His next court appearance is set for March 24. Laudano also faces second-degree larceny and reckless endangerment charges, along with risk of injury to a minor and is due in court again on April 21.

The investigation began in October 2020, when Laudano, who was 31 at the time, could not be raised on the police radio, police said. Second-degree larceny, a Class C felony, includes a section on stolen property “obtained by defrauding a public community.”

The risk of injury charge involved Laudano drinking and driving while her baby was in her patrol vehicle, the warrant for her arrest says. The warrants say the baby’s father is Dimeglio, who was 38 at the time of the incidents.

On Oct. 10, both officers were supposed to be on early-morning patrol. But at 12:47 a.m., a dispatcher could not reach Laudano by radio or on her cellphone, police said. A vehicle locating system showed her marked Ford Explorer at the EVEN Hotel, 426 Main Ave., where police found the SUV with empty beer packaging on the front seat, and Dimeglio’s Ford Crown Victoria in the parking lot, police said.

Hotel management said the two officers were in a room. A police sergeant said Dimeglio answered the door in his uniform, but barefoot with his shirt untucked and not wearing his equipment belt, the warrant said. Dimeglio asked the sergeant, “Did I miss a call?”, the warrant says. Laudano was in the bathroom, police said.

“The officers were not in a condition to respond to calls for service,” a news release said.

Both were relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave.

Through witnesses at a local restaurant and liquor store, surveillance footage and DNA testing of discarded beer bottles, investigators found that both Laudano and Dimeglio were drinking beers and “peanut butter shots” at a local restaurant just before going on duty on Oct. 9 and that they continued drinking during their patrol shift that night in a side lot of police headquarters and another lot, warrants for their arrests say.

Surveillance video showed Laudano’s vehicle near a liquor store at about 5:40 p.m. A civilian friend who had been drinking with Laudano at the restaurant was a passenger in the Explorer, which police rules do not allow, the warrant said. Laudano’s friend bought a six-pack of Blue Point Mother Pumpkin Ale and a four-pack of Ithaca Flower Power beer and paid the $24.97 bill with Laudano’s American Express card, the warrant says.

Laudano’s friend had been caring for Laudano’s baby, and the officer drove the woman and baby to meet a person described in the warrant as Laudano’s wife to drop off the baby. Laudano’s friend told police that besides drinking several beers, both she and Laudano took hits from a vaping device loaded with a THC cartridge.

Dimeglio, whose hourly rate for the overtime shifts on Oct. 9 and 10 was $66.12, answered a burglar alarm with another officer on the evening shift and drew his gun during a search of a home, police said. The warrant said an officer drawing his weapon while searching for potential intruders was not uncommon, but Dimeglio had been drinking just before answering the call.

The warrant also says Dimeglio had been caught sleeping on duty on March 14. He had been dispatched to a call, but did not answer and was later found at his home in the city, police said. Dimeglio had been with the department for eight years and Laudano for five, a press release said.

