Connecticut Asian restaurant that ‘turned into a nightclub’ surrenders liquor license after shooting incident

An Asian fusion restaurant in Fairfield, Connecticut, has surrendered its liquor license weeks after a shooting that left one person injured.

Wafu Asian Bistro “voluntarily surrendered their liquor permit” and thus “will no longer be permitted to serve alcohol,” according to Fairfield police.

Ten shots were fired before 12:15 a.m. during the June 19 incident, which occurred after an altercation during a large party. At least two people reportedly exchanged gunfire in the parking lot.

A parked vehicle and a nearby business were also struck in the chaos. So far, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

A day after the incident, Fairfield police submitted a request to suspend the restaurant’s liquor license to the Department of Consumer Protection's Liquor Control Commission. An indefinite suspension was enforced on June 21.

The male victim, who has not been identified, reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm. Police said the victim was uncooperative during the investigation and provided no useful information.

Police found that the restaurant, located at 3671 Post Rd. in Southport, has been the site of other incidents, including the alleged serving of alcohol to 10 minors on March 31 and the alleged pepper-praying of six patrons by a bouncer on Feb. 11. Chief Robert Kalamaras said the business appears to have been "converted into a gentlemen's club."

Police found both hardwired and wireless cameras inside the establishment. However, they later learned that none of them worked.

The shooting and all the other alleged incidents at the restaurant are under investigation. The establishment has been closed and its sign has been removed since the shooting.

“Any violations of law, which occurred on that date (when the request was submitted) and previous are still under investigation by the Department of Consumer Protection,” Fairfield police said in a statement. “The Fairfield Police Department would like to thank the DCP for all of their hard work and dedication in this case to ensure that the residents of Fairfield maintain their quality of life and that establishments are functioning within the confines of the law.”

Featured Image via News 12

