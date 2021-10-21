Connecticut attorney general moves for custody of dogs used in illegal fighting ring

Connecticut’s attorney general is moving for state custody of scarred, diseased and malnourished pit bulls seized during an interstate investigation of dog fighting.

State and municipal police found seven pit bulls suffering from injuries and infections in an Orange backyard on Oct. 5. That search followed a related seizure of eight dogs in late July in Meriden, authorities said.

Seized evidence from both sites included a list of 80 dogs involved in the fighting ring, whips, shock collars and blood- and fur-covered “break sticks” used to separate fighting dogs, Connecticut authorities said. State police said they are working with police in Suffolk County, New York, to break up the criminal ring.

“Dog fighting is cruel and illegal,” Attorney General William Tong said Thursday. “No animal should ever be treated this way.”

The dogs seized at 968 Grassy Hill Road in Orange were kept chained inside unsanitary cages in the weed-choked back yard of the .75-acre property, officials said. Some of the dogs were shaking inside their filthy cages when police found them, officials said. Tong secured an order granting the state Department of Agriculture temporary care and custody.

The state seeks permanent custody of the dogs, ages 2-8, named Vera, Angie, Zebra, Sypher, Mugshot, Horris, and Lucy. The animals were suffering from ear and eye infections and malnutrition and had scars likely caused by bite wounds, authorities said. They were being cared for at the Milford Animal Shelter. State police said they expect to file animal cruelty charges.

Police also found dog fighting guides and magazines, breeder information, a skin stapler and veterinary medicine, authorities said. The owner of the property and the unlicensed dogs was identified in the custody petition as Nathaniel Sebastian Martinez.

The raid in Orange was related to another search and seizure on July 31 at 109 Britannia Street in Meriden, where police seized eight pit bulls found in cages in a backyard. Police also found a homemade fighting ring on that property. Other evidence seized included a text message chain with videos of dog and cock fighting operations, which led police to the Orange property, officials said.

Tong also is seeking state custody of the Meriden dogs, which also were suffering from injuries related to fighting and were being cared for at the Milford Animal Shelter.

Felony arrest warrants were issued for three Connecticut men in connection with the dog fighting ring. Arrested on Sept. 27 by state police, the Bridgeport police gang unit and Meriden police were Getulio Vargas Macedo, 46, of 110 Edna Avenue, Bridgeport, Jose Rivera, 42, of 185 Lydale Place, Meriden, and Nelson Rivera, 44, of 61 Quarry Lane, #4, Meriden. All were charged with being fugitives from justice, state police said.

“Dog fighting is a heinous crime that we all take very seriously,” state Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt said. “Anyone who suspects dog fighting is happening should report it to the proper authorities.”

