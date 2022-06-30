Connecticut authorities identify the man recovered from Candlewood Lake on Tuesday

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection identified the man recovered from Candlewood Lake on Tuesday as Denis Junio Rodrigues Pio of Bridgeport.

The 20-year-old was recovered around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the same area of the lake where he went missing while swimming near Chicken Rock on June 24, said Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Communications director Will Healey.

The incident is being investigated as an accidental drowning, and the investigation remains ongoing, Healey said.

DEEP Environmental Conservation Police; the Candlewood Lake Authority; the Sherman, Danbury, New Milford, and Brookfield fire departments; the Newtown, Danbury, Brookfield, and Connecticut State Police dive teams; and the Connecticut State Police all assisted in the search.

Earlier this month, state police recovered the body of a Bristol man in Candlewood Lake on June 16 after an extensive search.

The victim in that case was identified as Larry Kwokpo Chan, 24, of Bristol, Healey said. That case is also being investigated as an accidental drowning.