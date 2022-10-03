Connecticut Bail Bonds Group Offers Fast 24-hour Services and Easy Payment Plans in Hartford, CT

Hartford, CT - (NewMediaWire) - October 3, 2022 - Connecticut Bail Bonds Group is a 24-hour bail bonds company offering fast bail services in Hartford, CT. As a team that understands the stress and difficulties associated with needing the services of a bail bondsman, they provide hands-on guidance and handle the process with a can-do attitude. In the last 15 years of business, they have consistently offered some of the lowest rates possible for bail bonds, allowing them to help more residents post bail and get their loved ones back home.

Connecticut Bail Bonds Group offers easy payment plans for individuals who need money for bail, or who otherwise need the help of a licensed bondsman. To shorten the process and quickly get them (or their loved ones) out of jail, the bondsman first works with them to figure out the perfect payment plan. Clients only need to pay a portion of the total bail amount, while the Hartford bondsman covers the remainder. Along with simple payment plans, these services from Connecticut Bail Bonds Group make bail more affordable for all.

The company offers no collateral bail bonds, assisting clients with no security to regain freedom. While clients must be eligible by providing detailed information about themselves, such as their current employment situation and residence, the bondman ensures the process is not intimidating. They also offer an array of payment options such as Visa, PayPal, Discover cards, bank transfers, and MasterCard.

In addition to posting bonds on the clients' behalf, Connecticut Bail Bonds offers additional services. They provide a free consultation, assisting clients in understanding the key factors and the relevant laws. If they are interested in knowing whether there is an arrest warrant out for them, they can contact the team for a warrant lookup. And if there is one, the company provides advisory services on what to do next. The clients can also access the free bail calculator, an ever-expanding library of bail resources, addiction recovery help, and lawyer referral services through the website.

The company offers its services to a range of clients, especially those charged with felonies. The bail bond agents assist those needing bail due to assault, facing burglary, larceny and theft, computer crimes, gun crimes, domestic violence, drug crime, and failure to appear charges. While the bond amount may be higher for those accused of a felony compared to other charges, clients get the right help and advisory services on top of a fast response from the Connecticut Bail Bonds Group.

Thanks to the bondman's knowledge of the Connecticut judicial processes such as the provision that allows accused persons to post bail before they are taken to court for a bail hearing clients have higher chances of not spending extra time behind bars. They also have a vast understanding of the necessary paperwork, bail schedules, and other factors that one may not have the luxury of knowing when posting bail for their loved one.

The 24-hour bond company also offers confidential services to clients charged with misdemeanor charges such as assault, disorderly conduct, DUI, and parole violations. While different factors may affect misdemeanor bail amounts, Connecticut Bail Bonds Group ensures the client is free as fast as possible by offering easy and affordable bail bond services.

Speaking about the company and its services, one client noted: "I didn't think I would be left with having to use a bail bonds company in Hartford, but circumstances that couldn't be foreseen did exactly this. Sheila was such a wonderful help! From the first initial call to the extra help and advice she had given me! Thank you so much, CT Bail Bonds! I highly recommend this company to anyone who needs help."

Connecticut Bail Bonds Group is located at 11 Asylum St, Suite 512, Hartford, CT, 06103, US. Clients interested in the services of a bond bailsman can contact the company at (860) 420-2245. Visit the bondsman's website for more information.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Connecticut Bail Bonds Group

Contact Person: Sheila Sanchez

Phone: (860) 420-2245

Address: 11 Asylum St, Suite 512

City: Hartford

State: CT

Postal Code: 06103

Country: US

Website: https://www.connecticut-bailbonds.com/hartford-ct-bail-bonds/

