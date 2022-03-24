Connecticut career criminal pleads guilty to a political murder-for-hire

George Bratsenis, a serial bank robber from Stamford and one-time strong arm man for the mob will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty in federal court Thursday to a taking thousands of dollars for carrying out a political murder-for-hire in New Jersey.

Bratsenis, 73, admitted he took what federal prosecutors described as “thousands of dollars in cash” from well-known New Jersey political operative Sean Caddle in return for killing Michael Galdieri, another political operator who had worked with Caddle in the past.

New Jersey authorities, who have been building the murder case for months, have been silent about a motive. And Bratsenis, balding with close cropped white hair and a matching beard, revealed nothing new Thursday.

He appeared in court in Newark through a video connection from the prison where he is being held and answered, simply “Yes, your honor” when asked repeatedly if he understood the legal ramifications of admitting to a murder. When it was over, he told U.S. District Judge John Vasquez, “You all have a nice day. Take it easy.”

In response to questions from he prosecution, Bratsenis admitted that traveled from Connecticut to New Jersey where he met Caddle on April 20, 2014 and agreed to the murder. Two days later, he acknowledged that he and Bomani Africa, a bank robbery partner from Philadelphia who he met in a New Jersey prison, returned to New Jersey, where they stabbed Galdleri to death in his Jersey City apartment and lit it on fire.