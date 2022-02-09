Connecticut chief state’s attorney resigns amid probe into alleged patronage hiring

Embattled Chief State’s Attorney Richard J. Colangelo, Jr. submitted his resignation letter, effective March 31, to the Criminal Justice Commission Wednesday.

“I want to thank Mr. Colangelo for doing the right thing today, under very difficult circumstances,” Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald, the commission chairman, said at the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney in Rocky Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

Colangelo will use the remainder of his time in office on administrative duties and will not prosecute or investigate any cases, McDonald said.

Colangelo had been under fire recently for his decision to hire the daughter of a state budget officer from whom he was seeking raises for himself and other senior employees. Last week, a report commissioned by Gov. Ned Lamont’s office questioned Colangelo’s credibility and Lamont told reporters that he would fire Colangelo if he could.

“I have zero tolerance for this type of ethical malfeasance,” Lamont said last week. “I’m appalled and outraged at the breach of public faith.”

The mounting controversy surrounding Colangelo was complicated by the fact that the process to remove a Chief State’s Attorney relies on an esoteric series of regulations that have never been used in Connecticut. The power to remove a Chief State’s Attorney rests with the Criminal Justice Commission, which would serve as a judge and jury in what would resemble an impeachment trial.

In recent days, as pressure to resign mounted, Colangelo did not give public indication about whether he would tender his resignation or fight the calls for his dismissal, though he was in talks earlier this week about his retirement benefits, the Courant reported.

A column last year in the Hartford Courant first drew attention to the hiring of the younger Diamantis, who was given a starting salary of about $99,000 — more than most state prosecutors earn. Not long before she was hired, Colangelo had been pressing her father for raises for himself and senior prosecutors, arguing that salary scales for prosecutors were imbalanced, and that the disparities were hurting recruitment efforts.

When Anastasia Diamantis applied for the executive assistant position at the Division of Criminal Justice, she had been working for about five years at the Department of Rehabilitation Services, and also had a part-time job at a construction management company, Construction Advocacy Partners. That company was involved in representing municipalities that used grant money distributed by the state Office of School Construction Grants and Review, which her father directed, to build schools.

Colangelo told the Courant last month that he “never looked at her as a political hire” and that her part-time job “didn’t raise any red flags for me.”

As Chief State’s Attorney, Colangelo was tasked with overseeing Connecticut’s 13 state’s attorneys and effectively oversaw the administration of Connecticut’s criminal justice policies.

Colangelo was appointed to Chief State’s Attorney in Jan. 2020, following the retirement of former Chief State’s Attorney Kevin Kane, a well-respected career prosecutor. In 2021, Colangelo was reappointed for a five-year term.

During the reappointment process last year, Criminal Justice Commission members raised concerns about tensions between Colangelo and Deputy Chief State’s Attorney Kevin D. Lawlor, who had also been a candidate for the top job. At the time, Colangelo reassured the commission that though there had been “challenges,” they had “worked through them.”

Prior to becoming Chief State’s Attorney, Colangelo was the State’s Attorney for the Stamford/Norwalk judicial district. He had been hired as an assistant prosecutor for the district in 1993 and became its top prosecutor in 2015, overseeing prosecutors in three courts and serving as the chief state law enforcement officer in eight Fairfield County municipalities.

Eliza Fawcett can be reached at elfawcett@courant.com.