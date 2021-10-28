Connecticut crime plummeted 30% over the past decade, even as homicides and car thefts increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, report finds

The rate of overall crime across Connecticut has fallen precipitously over the past decade, both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, even as substantial increases in car thefts and homicides since 2020 have put the state’s criminal justice system in the political hot seat.

Even accounting for those increases, the overall rate of violent crime in Connecticut fell 37% from 2010 to 2020 and the rate of property crimes fell 29% over that decade, according to the findings of a new report by the state’s Criminal Justice Policy and Planning Division released Thursday.

The data culled directly from the state’s law enforcement agencies and court systems show dramatic decreases at every point of the criminal justice system — from the number of crimes reported to police in the first place to arrests, new criminal cases, admissions into Connecticut jails and even releases from those jails, the report found.

Those sharp declines in crime began long before the reforms now cited by critics as the cause of recent increases in car thefts and homicides — which mirror increases seen in cities large and small, progressive and conservative, across the country since the pandemic began — and they have continued in all other categories of crime through the extreme disruptions the pandemic wrought on policing and courts over the past 18 months.

“We got a lot of work to do, there’s no doubt about it, but … overall, [the report] paints a pretty positive picture of where we’ve been, where we’re heading and I think what’s to come,” said Gary Roberge, executive director of the Court Support Services Division in the state’s judicial branch. “We’ve got to keep making progress, but I think everything points in the right direction right now.”

The data analysis presented Thursday morning to the Criminal Justice Policy Advisory Commission is the first edition of a new annual report, required by state legislators during police reforms made last year, designed to examine long term trends in the state’s entire criminal justice system.

Recent incidents, but long-term declines

The findings that overall crime is down dramatically over the past decade landed as state Republicans have pushed Gov. Ned Lamont and their Democratic counterparts to convene a special legislative session to discuss potential legal revisions after a rash of high-profile car theft incidents this summer, including a fatal hit-and-run in New Britain, and substantial increases in homicides in the state’s largest cities.

Republicans have demanded tweaks to the state’s juvenile justice rules, in particular, amid an intense focus on crimes committed by teen repeat offenders this year. Democrats and justice reform advocates have said the data belie the rhetoric about rising crime and don’t support rolling back any of the state’s recent changes.

On Thursday afternoon, standing on the steps of the Capitol with the mother and grandmother of a 14-year-old Hamden boy killed last weekend, Lamont said the state should be stricter with the small number of teens police officials have said are wreaking outsized havoc on Connecticut communities but stopped short of supporting a special session.

“Some of these kids, we’ve got to be a lot stricter with,” Lamont said. “It’s probably 10% of these folks who are causing 90% of the problems … I take that very seriously, not only are they endangering their lives but also the lives of those around them.”

Murders and car thefts did increase across Connecticut in 2020 — car thefts dramatically so after a record low year in 2019 — and those increases have continued into 2021 both here and across the country, state and national crime data show.

But other categories of crime have dropped so precipitously over the past decade that overall crime rates fell by about one third despite those increases, the new state data show.

Since 2010, robberies have decreased 43% and aggravated assaults — the largest category of violent crime — have dropped 37%, the data show. Among property crimes, burglary is down 56% over the past decade and larcenies, excluding car thefts, are down 28% overall.

The FBI’s annual uniform crime report, released last month, showed Connecticut’s violent crime rate was the fourth lowest in the nation last year and it’s property crime rate ranked among the bottom 15 states after the rate rose for the first time in a decade last year on the behind those rising car thefts.

Those data put the specific increases over the past 18 months during the tumult of the COVID-19 pandemic into a larger context as experts study why homicides and car thefts have proven to be outliers in the overall drops in almost all other crimes across the country.

The pandemic effect

The long-term data appear to illustrate a shift in items stolen “for value and for purpose,” said Marc Pelka, the Office of Policy and Management undersecretary who leads the team that conducted the research.

The pandemic’s lockdowns meant most cars stayed at home last year, where they are often left unlocked and are easier to steal, plus vehicles are usually more valuable than a thief could get for merchandise taken from a store, for example, and are frequently used for the purpose of committing other crimes, officials have said.

Experts have been harder pressed to explain the dramatic increase in homicides recorded across the country and in several of Connecticut’s cities since the pandemic began. The national Council on Criminal Justice has suggested it is likely driven by a combination of factors related to the social and economic toll of the pandemic.

The Council on Criminal Justice’s newest quarterly report, also released Thursday morning, emphasized that murder rates across the country generally remain well below the historic highs of the early 1990s despite the sharp increases seen in many communities.

In Hartford, for example, police have responded to 30 murders so far this year with two full months still left on the 2021 calendar. That rate has put the city on pace to record one of its deadliest years since 1985, rivaled only by the late 80s and early 90s when homicides peaked nationwide and gang wars raged and in 2003, when an arson at the Greenwood Health Center killed 16 in a single night.

Those overall decreases on the so-called “front end” of the criminal justice system have led to equally dramatic decreases in Connecticut’s judicial system, especially over the past three years, the new analysis from Pelka’s team found.

The total number of new criminal cases added annually has dropped 34% since 2017 and total admissions to the state’s Department of Corrections has dropped 53% over that same time period, the data show. The state’s entire incarcerated population of just over 9,300 in October is just over half of what it was a decade ago.

The steepest decreases came over the past two years after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down almost all court functions in March and April 2020 and the system has attempted to work through its backlog in the months since. This May the court system disposed more cases than it added for the first time since the pandemic began.

Admissions to Connecticut’s jails have risen over the past three months ahead of state projections, potentially indicating the criminal justice system may be rebounding from its pandemic lows.

“This is not a red alert that we are sounding, this is simply acknowledging a growing divergence between the forecast and the actual (incarcerated population), so we’d like to monitor that more closely in the coming months,” Pelka said Thursday morning.

Adding more judges

Regardless of the overall drop in crime rates, the murders and violent car theft incidents that have increased this year have devastated communities of all kinds across the state and put a renewed emphasis on how the state’s criminal justice system must deal with its youngest and most frequent offenders.

Lamont announced Thursday a plan to appoint “an interim class of judges” to help the state court system adjudicate more cases more quickly and suggested some changes should be made to make the juvenile side of the system more strict with repeat offenders.

“I think when people just say it’s purely ‘law and order’ they miss the scope of the problems that a year and a half of COVID, a year and a half of quarantine have caused,” Lamont said.

“We’re doing better. I’d like to think the crime rate is going to continue to go down, but it is not enough,” he continued. “I just heard the most heart-wrenching story you can imagine from a mom and a grandmother whose kid was doing well … I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that never happens again.”

Zach Murdock can be reached at zmurdock@courant.com.