Connecticut dad shoots teen son while instructing him on guns: cops

A Connecticut teen was accidentally shot by his father Friday afternoon as the older man was instructing him about guns, according to authorities.

Police said that the 17-year-old, whose name along with his father’s was not released, sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder just after 3 p.m. Friday in Meriden, about 22 miles southwest of Hartford, the Hartford Courant reports.

“The father was planning on getting his son acclimated with firearms in order to begin firearms training at a local gun range in the near future” at the time of the incident, Meriden Police said in a statement.

Authorities noted that the teen was transported to a hospital before being transferred to a trauma center but did not provide additional information on his condition.

An investigation is reportedly ongoing.

The Daily News has reached out to the City of Meriden for additional information.