Connecticut felon sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for stealing 17 guns in Massachusetts

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for stealing 17 guns in western Massachusetts as part of a three-state crime spree, officials said.

Christian Castro of New Britain had pleaded guilty on five counts in connection with stealing the weapons last year from a gun shop in West Springfield. He was sentenced Friday in federal court in Springfield to 87 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Castro pleaded guilty in May to theft of a firearm from a federal firearms licensee, making false statements to a federal official, interstate transportation of a stolen gun, possessing a firearm as a felon, and receipt, possession and concealment of a stolen gun in interstate commerce.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Massachusetts said the incident began in late August 2020 when Castro and Fernando Rivera, a 24-year-old co-defendant, went on a crime spree involving seven thefts or attempted thefts of cash from ATM machines while driving two cars in Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire, officials said. They then headed to the West Springfield shop, where the front glass doors were broken open and the guns were stolen from display cases. Video surveillance helped investigators identify the cars outside the gun shop.

Castro had been driving a stolen car, which was later found abandoned in New Britain, officials said.

Before the crime spree, Castro was already on probation as a convicted felon after serving time in prison in Connecticut because he had been convicted of possessing drugs with intent to distribute and larceny.

Both Castro and Rivera were arrested in September 2020 in Connecticut. Rivera also pleaded guilty and is expected to be sentenced on November 5.

When talking to investigators, “Castro admitted that he drove to and from several ATM robberies and the gun store robbery, but falsely stated he never received, kept or even touched any of the stolen guns,’' the U.S. attorney’s office said. “However, during a search of Rivera’s phone, investigators learned that Castro had received at least one of the stolen firearms and that he and Rivera traveled to New York City to sell at least three others to another felon whom Castro had met in a Connecticut prison.’'

Law enforcement officials found photos and videos on Rivera’s phone that showed the stolen guns.

A wide range of agencies provided assistance on the case in two states, including the New Britain and Middletown police, Connecticut state police and Connecticut Department of Correction, among others.

