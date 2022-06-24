Connecticut gang member guilty of possessing a ‘ghost gun,’ heroin, cocaine

Edmund H. Mahony, Hartford Courant
A New Haven man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to possession of an untraceable “ghost gun” with a high capacity magazine, as well as whole sale quantities of heroin and cocaine, the U.S. Attorney said.

Federal prosecutors said they found the 9-millimeter gun and magazine in October, along with the drugs, in a parked, stolen car driven by 22-year old Shavarius Smith, a member of the Bloods street gang.

They said Smith had been released from prison a month earlier. He was on probation at the time of his arrest and was wearing a GPS ankle monitor as a condition of probation.

Smith’s criminal history includes state felony convictions for larceny and drug offenses, prosecutors said. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Smith pleaded guilty Friday to one count of possession of ammunition by a felon, which carries a maximum term of 10 years in prison, and one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and crack cocaine, which carries a maximum of 20 years in prison. Smith is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton on Oct. 3, 2022.

He has been detained since his arrest.

