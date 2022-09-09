Connecticut Gearhead Mansion Could Be Yours

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Stick whatever you want in the 30-car garage, too…

We’ve seen our fair share of cool, car-oriented mansions go up for sale in the past few years, but this property listed in Greenwich, Connecticut is one of the more impressive. At first glance it doesn’t look like a gearhead house, greeting you with impressive modern architecture with a clear connection to the past. However, hiding away are enough parking spots to stash a total of 36 cars without eating into the substantial living and entertaining spaces.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

That’s right, there’s a 30-car garage in the lower level, so guests don’t see it as they approach the circular driveway. Instead, they’re greeted by the three covered parking spots, perfect for when your buddies drop by for longer visits. A three-car garage off the first-level mudroom allows for the stashing of your current rotation of daily drivers.

Plenty of other amenities are included with the house, like a pool, exercise room, wine cellar, golf simulator, kennel room for dogs, and pool house. Plus, the large groomed grass areas provide endless playtime outdoors.

This mansion sits on a primary lot measuring 8.71 acres, so you don’t have to worry about the neighbors complaining when you fire up one of your muscle cars or hypercars. There are two separate parcels included in the sale, one measuring 5.3 acres and the other coming in at 5.13 acres. Really, it’s the kind of place where you can live without staring at other people, but you could have a bunch of friends and their friends all come over and easily accommodate everyone.

Listed at $33,800,000 this property certainly isn’t for everyone, but if you or someone you know has that kind of budget, you might want to tip them off. Check out the property listing here.

Photography via James Gagliardi for Brown Harris Stevens

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.