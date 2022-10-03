Connecticut’s getting a $21 million boost for heating aid. GOP says state residents need more help.

Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday announced an additional $21 million in federal heating assistance for low-income residents and Republicans quickly criticized it as insufficient.

It’s part of $1 billion in emergency supplemental funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program approved by Congress and President Joe Biden in federal stopgap funding legislation extending to mid-December.

For Connecticut, the funding increases available financial help by 25% .

The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program provides basic benefits of between $250 and $600 usually paid directly to utilities or fuel suppliers. Households that heat with deliverable fuels such as oil or propane may be eligible for additional free tank fills, according to the state Department of Social Services.

Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly and House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora said the funding goes only part of the way toward restoring assistance cut by Lamont and legislative Democrats.

“Instead of a 40% cut to the program, this is now a 26% cut,” they said in a statement. “A cut is still a cut. And this cut is even more painful when people have fewer resources to afford heat this winter as demand and costs [grow].”

“If this is all Washington is willing to do for our residents, then it’s time for Connecticut to step up and take care of our seniors and families. If dysfunctional Washington won’t deliver relief, then Connecticut must. Why do we need to wait for seniors and disabled individuals and children to be freezing before we act?”

Senate and House Republican legislators in Connecticut proposed increasing the program by $112.3 million.

The General Assembly’s Appropriations, Energy and Technology and Human Services committees in August backed a plan by Lamont to spend $79.2 million from the federal heating assistance program, down from $140.1 million last year due to pandemic aid and $81.6 million in 2019, before COVID-19.

The government help is particularly welcome as energy prices soar due to dislocations in global markets due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Stephen Singer can be reached at ssinger@courant.com