Connecticut Gov. Lamont joins New York, New Jersey, Pa. governors to battle gun violence

Seeking to stem a rash of gun violence, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont joined Thursday with fellow Democratic governors of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania on a regional pact to reduce the violence that has been sweeping across the states.

Four governors appeared on a Zoom call to announce they will begin sharing gun data in an effort to increase enforcement and catch gun sellers and users.

Lamont said the governors would work collaboratively in the same way that they did during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID doesn’t know state borders and neither do guns,” Lamont said. “Gun violence is a symptom of so much more that’s going on in this post-COVID world — the isolation, the quarantine, what that’s done in terms of stress, what that’s done in terms of extreme activities going on in our schools, on our streets. And guns just exacerbate that.”

Like other governors, Lamont said he wants to see the coalition expand beyond the four states.

“It’s a little like the war on drugs,” Lamont said. “You don’t to just go after the kid with the nickel bag and the kid with the pistol. We’re going to take care of them. But I want to go after the kingpins. I want to go after those pushers. I want to go after the big drug and gun wholesalers. ... That’s what this system allows us to do. We can track that gun back and see where it originates from, see what commonality there is, and find the big guns that are pushing these out on the street.”

He added, “Despite our best efforts, despite our best gun-safety laws, we have more damn guns in the street than we ever have before. If you’re not taking guns seriously, you’re not taking law and order seriously.”

The latest shooting in Connecticut came early Thursday morning when a 14-year-old boy was shot in the back, near his heart, in Waterbury. He had been shot in a home shortly after midnight, and he was listed in stable condition at a city hospital before being transferred to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. The incident was among three shootings that occurred overnight in the city, and police are investigating whether they are related.

“It’s a difficult situation,” Waterbury chief Fernando Spagnola said at a news conference. “We need some help.”

The shooting marked the third time in recent weeks that youths under 18 had suffered gunshot wounds in Waterbury. In a fourth incident, a 27-year-old man who police said suffers from major mental health problems was charged with murder in connection with stabbing a 14-year-old boy.

In two separate shootings in the same hour in Waterbury on Sept. 23, an 18-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy survived gunshot wounds. They had been the innocent victims as two men, who were later arrested, had been involved in a gun battle, police said.

In the New Haven suburb of Woodbridge, two men have been arrested on multiple charges in the shooting death of a 33-year-old West Haven man who was robbed and shot multiple times near an athletic field. Rickey Traynham, 26, of New Haven, was charged this week with murder, felony murder, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, police said. He was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a large-capacity magazine.

Shootings have occurred across the state and have not been confined to the cities.

In Manchester this week, police discovered multiple shell casings on Lyness Street on Monday night after gunfire rang out. They found no victims at the scene, but witnesses told police that they heard shots and then saw a car speeding away.

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com