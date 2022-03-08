Connecticut Gov. Lamont reaches deal with state employee unions; seeking to avoid retirement wave

Gov. Ned Lamont and state employees have reached a deal on wages and benefits that is designed to help deter some employees from taking an upcoming retirement deal, officials said Tuesday.

Thousands of state employees are eligible to retire before June 30, but Lamont wants to avoid a large “brain drain’' of experienced, high-level employees who could be leaving in numerous agencies across state government.

Both the Lamont administration and the unions refused to provide the complete details of the deal because they have not yet been fully presented to all rank-and-file union members.

The deal requires approval by the state legislature, which is facing adjournment on May 4 for the end of the regular legislative session.

Lamont’s chief spokesman, Max Reiss, said the agreement will have an impact on thousands of employees.

“By coming to an agreement now, it’s a significant step as far as timing because there’s a runway between now and the end of June,’' Reiss said in interview. “If people know that they will maybe have a wage increase, it could prevent some of the brain drain that we know could be detrimental for state services.’'

The deal was made with the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition, known as SEBAC, which represents 43,000 state employees in 34 bargaining units in 15 different unions. The unions expect ratification over the next four weeks.

“After over a year of negotiations with the Lamont administration at both the coalition and local union levels – including ‘outside employers’ like the Judicial branch, Higher Ed, Criminal Justice and the Public Defenders – local unions at all 35 bargaining tables in the State Employee Bargaining Agent Coalition have reached tentative agreements that will proudly be reported to members in their entirety,’' the coalition said in a statement.

The unions said the deal includes “the completely voluntary PrudentRx program that will save members who are on specialty drugs hundreds or even thousands of dollars every year.’'

Story continues

The conservative Yankee Institute raised a caution flag before the legislature weighs in on the deal.

“Connecticut state government has an unfortunate history of governors negotiating bad labor deals that deliver higher taxes and lower-quality services,’' said Carol Platt Liebau, Yankee’s president. “In an election year where state officials will be seeking endorsements from many of the powerful unions with whom they’re ‘negotiating’ now, it’s especially important that taxpayers see exactly what’s on the table – and have a chance to weigh in on the promises that are being made in their name.”

The agreement is related to comments made by Lamont last week in New Britain about the impending retirements.

“I’m urging people to stay,’’ Lamont said when asked by the Courant. “We’re going to have a slight incentive to incent people to stay. I’m not looking for people to wholesale retire.’’

He added, “We’re going to be raising wages under the labor agreement that we’ll be announcing ... including some bonus incentives. Doing everything we can to keep people here or take a job in state government because we need you.’’

So far, 952 state employees have already retired this year, according to the statistics from the state comptroller’s office, which oversees retirements. In addition, an updated total of 2,307 state employees have filed a non-binding “intent to retire’' notice before June 30, but they must still file their actual retirement papers.

The need is particularly acute in the Connecticut state police, where eight troopers and supervisors retired on March 1 in advance of the upcoming benefit changes. In addition, 52 troopers and supervisors have filed notices that they will be retiring on April 1.

Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella, who oversees the state police, is looking to award raises as a way to retain the command staff because nine of the top 10 officers are eligible to retire as of July 1. That includes one colonel, three lieutenant colonels, and six majors. Captains and lieutenants have their own union and are not included in the non-union total.

The pay increase for police commanders could range from 3% to 5%, but the final amount has not yet been decided. Police described the proposal as a “one-time pay compression adjustment, not a yearly increase’' into the future.

The deal, though, is separate from any wage increases for rank-and-file troopers because the troopers’ union is not part of SEBAC for wages.

The retirements are prompted by an agreement on benefits that was negotiated by SEBAC in 2017.

Employees retiring before July 1 will receive their current benefits that include a guaranteed minimum 2% cost-of-living increase in their annual pensions, as well as free health care premiums for some retirees and spouses. After that date, there will be no guaranteed 2% minimum COLA, and health care would cost roughly $80 per month or about $1,000 per year, officials said. The changes also include a longer wait for a cost-of-living adjustment for pension benefits, including waiting 30 months for their first COLA after retirement — instead of the current nine months.

The rules and nuances are highly complicated, and a summary of the highlights for state employees stretches for nine typewritten pages. The state has multiple pension “tiers’' that depend on when the employee was hired, and the various tiers have different rules and levels of benefits.

Close to a quarter of the state’s total workforce — roughly 13,000 employees — will be eligible for retirement on July 1.

About 8,000 executive branch workers will be eligible for retirement, and some officials expect more than 5,000 to take it. Thousands of workers in the judicial branch and within the state’s higher education system are also expected to depart on July 1, but they were not included in a study by a legislative task force analyzing the issue.

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com