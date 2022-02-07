Connecticut Gov. Lamont unveils $64 million gun control package to help police, probation officers

Gov. Ned Lamont unveiled a $64 million gun control and law enforcement package Monday that calls for strengthening gun enforcement, hiring more police, reducing court backlogs, helping crime victims, and tracking guns more efficiently.

The package calls for spending millions of dollars in training and equipping police, along with creating a new gun-tracing task force to stem the steady flow of illegal guns that cross the Connecticut border on a constant basis.

Lamont also wants to slow down the spread of “ghost guns,” which are banned in Connecticut but currently do not require registration for the homemade guns that were crafted before 2019. The registration would allow the guns to be traced.

Lamont is also calling for $2.5 million for pandemic-related costs to allow local police departments to hire more officers and another $2.5 million to help probation officers as they try to stop repeat crimes by juveniles and adults.

Even though Connecticut is seen as a leader nationally in gun control, Lamont says the number of homicides and other crimes recently show the efforts do not go far enough.

“I’ve just been shocked over this last couple of years. We have more damn guns in the street than ever before in this state right now,” Lamont told reporters at the state Capitol in Hartford. “We have more legal guns. We have more illegal guns. They’re coming in from out of state. More guns in the street, more guns in the home means more gun violence.”

Lamont added, “You’re not tough on crime if you’re weak on guns. We’re going to continue to stay tough on guns.”

To ensure that criminal cases move more smoothly, Lamont says he might nominate as many as 20 judges to fill vacancies in the Superior Court.

“I’m interviewing them right now with Nora [Dannehy] ... and I’d like to see them on board in the next 90 days,” Lamont said of his chief legal counsel.

Judges must be interviewed by the legislature’s judiciary committee and are then subject to approval by the full House of Representatives and Senate.

Only hours before Lamont made his announcement, a 21-year-old woman was killed and a second woman critically injured Monday when they were shot in Hartford’s West End. The shooting marked the second homicide in the city in fewer than 24 hours and the year’s third killing in the city.

Both women were shot in an apartment at 16 Evergreen Ave. when they were in bed, according to police. A survivor was listed at a hospital in critical condition.

Police announced that the shooting could be related to domestic violence. Police do not believe the violence was a hate crime, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

