Connecticut had fourth lowest violent crime rate in nation, but property crime rate was higher than 14 states

Connecticut had one of the lowest violent crime rates in the nation last year, but did not fare as well with property crimes, statistics from the FBI show.

The state’s overall violent crime rate per 100,000 people last year was 181.6, a decrease from 184.6 in 2019. Only Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont had lower rates in 2020. Maine’s was the lowest in the nation at 108.6. Among the states, Alaska had the highest violent crime rate at 837.8, while the District of Columbia’s rate was 999.8.

Violent crimes include murder, non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. For the first time in four years, the FBI reported this week, the estimated number of violent crimes in the nation increased over the previous year. The rate rose 5.2 percent, boosted in large part by a surge in homicides across the nation.

The estimated number of homicides were up 29.4 percent, robberies fell 9.3 percent, rapes decreased 12 percent and aggravated assaults rose 12.1 percent, the FBI reported.

In Connecticut, homicides increased from 77 to 108, rapes dropped from 724 to 524, robberies rose from 1,597 to 1,695 and aggravated assaults dropped from 2,505 to 2,368.

The spike in murders across the nation last year, a trend that continues this year, was the largest increase since the start of national record-keeping in 1960, The Chicago Tribune reported. Previously, the largest one-year increase in total number of murders was 1,938 in 1990. The FBI data shows almost 5,000 more murders last year than in 2019, for a total of around 21,500, which is still below the particularly violent era of the early 1990s.

Analysts have pointed to many possible contributing factors, including coronavirus pandemic stresses; more people carrying guns; and increased distrust between the police and the public after the murder of George Floyd, including a police pullback in response to criticism.

About 77% of reported murders in 2020 were committed with a firearm, the highest share ever reported, up from 67% a decade ago. Murder rose more than 35% in cities with populations of more than 250,000 that reported full data and more than 40% in cities with populations of 100,000 to 250,000.

In Hartford (pop. 121,054), the number of homicides increased from 23 in 2019 to 25 last year, and the tally so far this year is 28. At the same time, other serious offenses in the city, including rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary and larceny are significantly lower to date than in the last four years.

Nationally, the property crime rate declined 8.1 percent to 1,958.2 offenses per 100,000 people, in part because many stores were shuttered during the height of the pandemic, making shoplifting impossible. Connecticut’s rate, however, rose from 1,432 in 2019 to 1,565.1, higher than 14 other states, including Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, New Hampshire and New Jersey.

The number of property crimes in Connecticut had fallen steadily since 2010, when the overall rate was 2,188 offenses per 100,000 people. Property crimes include motor vehicle thefts, which increased in the state from 5,092 in 2019 to 7,295 last year; burglaries, which were up from 5,503 to 5,897; and larcenies, up from 34,639 to 37,125.

The surge in vehicle thefts that corresponded with the coronavirus pandemic has animated citizens and some lawmakers, mainly Republicans, who have called for tougher penalties on the repeat juvenile criminals responsible for many of the thefts and related crimes, including shootings, crashes and a hit-and-run fatality in New Britain.

