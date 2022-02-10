Connecticut House to vote Thursday on extending public health emergency to June 30

State lawmakers are scheduled to vote Thursday on extending some of Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive orders, along with a public health emergency that allows the state to receive millions in federal funds.

Legislators were notified Wednesday night of a five-page, emergency certified bill with the details of a mask mandate in the public schools. Lawmakers and the general public have sharply different opinions on the current universal mask mandate and daycare centers - with some saying the mandate should be extended and others saying it should have been rescinded months ago.

Lamont says the issue should be sent to local school boards, which would decide the controversial issue of masks on a town-by-town basis.

Concerning masks, the bill states, “Any rule, order, directive or other guidance issued by the Commissioners of Education, Early Childhood or Public Health pursuant to the executive orders listed in this subsection rescinding such requirement for mask or cloth face coverings in schools shall not take effect any earlier than February 28, 2022.’'

A separate resolution states that the state legislature “hereby declares that a public health emergency and a civil preparedness emergency continue to exist throughout the state through June 30, 2022.’'

Lamont has not asked for his extraordinary powers to be extended, and they are expected to expire on February 15. Instead, Lamont has asked for the state’s public health and civil preparedness emergencies to be extended so that the state can continue to receive all-important federal funding.

A critical point for House Speaker Matt Ritter of Hartford and other lawmakers is that Connecticut cannot afford to lose $32.6 million in federal funding for food stamps for struggling families, along with $20 million more from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, known as FEMA.

The emergency certified bill was authorized by the Democratic leaders of the House and Senate. After the House votes on Thursday, the Senate is expected to vote on Monday, February 14.

