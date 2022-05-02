Connecticut launches mortgage relief program for families impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) launched a new state mortgage relief program on Monday aimed at helping families and residents who experienced financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Monday, Lamont said the new “MyHomeCT” initiative will provide grant assistance to homeowners who have experienced difficulties in paying housing costs due to the pandemic.

The program comes as local advocates have said the state is going through a housing crisis, with many residents forced to move due to expensive housing costs, the CT Insider reported.

Homeowners may receive assistance for housing costs including non-escrowed real estate taxes, condominium and homeowners’ association fees, homeowners’ insurance, and municipal tax liens.

According to the statement, Connecticut homeowners can apply for up to $30,000 in grant assistance, with payments made directly to their mortgage servicer or debt holder.

“The public health crisis that we’ve experienced over the last two years has had a significant impact on the ability of many homeowners to pay for the costs of their housing, which is why we are dedicating this funding to provide much-needed support,” Lamont said in a statement on Monday.

The initiative is funded through the state’s Department of Housing and Housing Finance Authority using 123 million in federal COVID-19 relief money.

In a statement, the’s Department of Housing commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno called the new program a “great need” for the state.

“Due to many unforeseen circumstances, such as job losses or the need to care for loved ones, thousands of Connecticut homeowners are now in the situation where they need assistance or they will be in danger of losing their homes,” Mosquera-Bruno said.

“The MyHomeCT program will address a great need in our state by providing direct assistance to cure or prevent mortgage delinquencies and pay for other housing related costs.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.