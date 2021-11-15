Connecticut law says Manchester juvenile charged with murder will not face adult court or penalties

The case of a teenage boy charged with the sexual assault and strangulation killing of a 13-year-old Manchester girl cannot be transferred to adult court under Connecticut law.

The suspect in the death of Zaniya Wright is now 14 and state law says transfers to the regular criminal docket apply only to suspects accused of crimes committed after they turn age 15. Also, if convicted in the juvenile justice system, jail time cannot exceed 2½ years. Although Manchester police have released the suspect’s name, The Courant is not identifying him.

Wright, a seventh-grader at the local middle school, was found dead on June 18 in an apartment building basement. An autopsy showed she died of neck compression. Police recently arrested a 14-year-old boy on charges of felony murder, first-degree strangulation, first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. Juvenile court operates under strict rules of confidentiality, so the date of the suspect’s first court appearance was not available.

The law on transfers to adult court is part of a longstanding trend in the nation to raise the age of criminal culpability, said Mike Lawlor, an associate professor of criminal justice at the University of New Haven. The question is, at what point should a juvenile face adult criminal consequences, Lawlor said.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2012 ruled that mandatory life sentence for killers who were 17 and younger at the time of the crime is a form of cruel and unusual punishment. However, the more conservative court this year found that judges need not determine that juvenile offenders are beyond hope of rehabilitation before sentencing them to life behind bars.

The New York Times reported that the decision, concerning a teenager who killed his grandfather, appeared to signal the end of a trend that had limited severe punishments for under-18 criminals.

Testifying as a defense witness recently in the case of a 15-year-old accused in the torture, rape and killing of an 18-year-old Michigan woman, a professor of psychology, psychiatry, and pediatrics at the University of Michigan said the scientific consensus is that the adolescent brain differs from the adult brain.

Adolescence, with respect to brain development, does not end until a person reaches their mid-20s, Prof Daniel Keating said, according to an October report by the Saginaw and Bay City News. An adolescent is more prone than an adult to engage in risky behavior and even more so in the presence of a peer, Keating said. Similarly, an adolescent is less likely to stop risky behavior once it has begun, he added.

In determining punishments for juveniles, Connecticut law says the court must consider: The child’s age and intellectual, cognitive and emotional development; the seriousness of the offense, including any aggravating or mitigating factors; the impact of the offense on any victim; and the child’s history of participation in and engagement with programming and service interventions, among other factors.

The maximum punishment for a person age 14 or younger is 30 months of probation supervision with or without residential placement, minus any time spent in pretrial detention. If it is determined through the juvenile court process that a child has a mental health diagnosis, he or she can be sent for an indefinite period to the state’s psychiatric center for children in Middletown. A child could also be held in the facility if he or she is deemed not competent to understand the court process.

Juveniles who commit murder and other serious violent crimes, Lawlor said, often have serious mental health problems and can remain in secure facilities for years, he said. The main questions, Lawlor said, are whether the child has a diagnosed mental illness and whether he or she is a risk to him or herself and others. If the answers are yes, the child could be held indefinitely pending periodic reviews.

The most recent similar case involving a juvenile suspect was the stabbing death of 12-year-old Brigid Curtin by her twin brother in December 2018 in West Hartford. The boy also stabbed and seriously injured his mother, authorities have said.

The boy, who police did not name, was charged with murder with special circumstances and first-degree assault. Court officials have said that once his juvenile sentence is completed, the state could ask a judge to commit him.

One state juvenile official said of the West Hartford case that “coming up with an appropriate response to a young child charged with a serious crime such as murder presents a difficult challenge for the court because it is uncommon and because the court has to determine the needs of the child and at the same time balance the need to protect public safety.”

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com