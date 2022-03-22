Connecticut lawmakers try to block easy resale of stolen catalytic converters

Facing a major outbreak of thefts, a key legislative committee voted Tuesday to crack down on the sale of stolen catalytic converters from automobiles.

The public safety committee voted unanimously to prohibit junkyards and motor vehicle recyclers from receiving a catalytic converter that is not attached to a vehicle. That move is designed to stop criminals from cutting converters off cars and bringing them to junkyards in return for cash.

Both Republicans and Democrats say the thefts are a growing problem in towns around the state as thieves sell the converters for hundreds of dollars. The items are valuable because they contain precious metals that include platinum, rhodium, and palladium.

The eight-page bill would require record-keeping by scrap metal processors and others for two years to track the sales.

“There’s no doubt that it’s widespread and affecting the entire state and around the country,’' said Brian J. Foley, a top aide to public safety commissioner James Rovella. “Much like with the copper thefts that we used to see with all the copper being stolen, the best way to control that is at the recycle yards. That’s what this bill looks to do. This, I believe, will help with the catalytic converter thefts.’'

Using a battery-powered saw, an experienced criminal can slice the converter off the car in less than two minutes, police say.

Tuesday’s vote came during the public safety committee’s final meeting of the session as legislative committees are now facing deadlines to pass bills.

Converters have been stolen nationwide — with increases that started spiking with the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. The reason is that the metals needed to create the converters are worth hundreds of dollars upon resale.

The thefts have occurred in numerous towns. In Glastonbury, thefts have jumped to a record-breaking 56 so far in less than three full months this year, compared to only 14 for the entire year in 2020, according to police statistics.

In Windsor Locks, 26 converters have been stolen from a plumbing and heating contractor, according to police.

School buses have been vandalized in Vernon and other towns as thieves arrive at night in the yards where the buses are parked. Last year, converters were stolen from 28 parked buses in Trumbull — knocking out the entire bus fleet. The damage reached about $75,000 because each bus was equipped with two converters.

Some thieves have been particularly emboldened, creating dangerous situations as they flee when police arrive.

In Windsor Locks recently, a detective narrowly escaped injury at 2:15 a.m. when he arrived as a catalytic converter was being sawed off a vehicle at a hotel parking lot, police said. The detective reportedly saw the car fall to the ground after a jack that held it up was released. The thief then drove directly at the officer’s marked police car and missed it by inches before escaping, police said.

A chase was called off under a statewide pursuit policy that generally outlaws chases for property crimes in an attempt to avoid injuries of police and innocent bystanders who could be struck during a chase.

In Farmington, Officer James O’Donnell suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a fleeing, stolen vehicle on Sept. 20 after going to a scene on a call about a suspected stolen catalytic converter. O’Donnell was squeezed between his police car and a car driven by New Britain resident Pedro Acevedo, who was charged with first-degree assault and other criminal counts.

O’Donnell endured two surgeries and now has a permanent screw in the bone between his hips and tailbone.

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com