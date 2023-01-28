Connecticut leaders, police condemn action of ex-Memphis officers in beating death of Tyre Nichols. They must ‘be held accountable.’

Memphis authorities Friday released more than an hour of footage of the violent beating of Tyre Nichols in which officers held the Black motorist down and struck him repeatedly as he screamed for his mother.

The video was released one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death.

The release of the video drew immediate and powerful reactions from officials across the nation and in Connecticut.

President Joe Biden said he was “outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death.

“It is yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day.,” Biden said in a statement from the White House. “My heart goes out to Tyre Nichols’ family and to Americans in Memphis and across the country who are grieving this tremendously painful loss. The footage that was released this evening will leave people justifiably outraged. Those who seek justice should not to resort to violence or destruction. Violence is never acceptable; it is illegal and destructive. I join Mr. Nichols’ family in calling for peaceful protest.”

The footage shows police savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes. The Nichols family legal team has likened the assault to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

The five officers are charged with murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. One of the officers was a Bloomfield High School graduate.

The condemnation of what occurred and the action of those police officers drew statement Hartford’s police chief and policing officials across Connecticut.

Here are those statements:

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody:

“As someone who has dedicated most of my life to this profession, I will say that what occurred on January 7th in Memphis Tennessee is an absolute outrage, and I am angry beyond words. We have worked tirelessly with our community over the past few years to be better, to show that we are better, and to build and strengthen a relationship that is based on trust. The actions of the five police officers in Memphis were sickening not only to myself, but also to the men and women of the Hartford Police Department.”

Story continues

“What those officers in Memphis did was deplorable and a fundamental violation of the oath they swore to uphold. In this case, those sworn to protect and maintain public safety became violent criminals while wearing a badge of public trust.

The Memphis Police Department, the Department of Justice, the FBI, Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations acted quickly to terminate and subsequently arrest the officers responsible for the death of Tyre Nichols. Incidents such as this damage community trust across the world and at a local level, even when the incident occurs hundreds of miles away. The members of the Hartford Police Department stand with the family of Tyre Nichols and the entire Memphis community.”

Joint statement by Connecticut State Police Col. Stavros Mellekas and Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella

The officials offered apologies and prayers to the Nichols family.

“Those five officers broke their solemn oath to protect and serve. They betrayed the entire profession for all of us who put on a badge every day to proudly protect and serve. They should be held accountable and anyone else like them,” Mellekas and Rovella said.

Connecticut Police Chiefs Association

The organization called the brutality “incomprehensible.”

“The actions of the officers, and equally as disturbing, the inaction of others, is inexcusable and an insult to the work of hundreds of thousands of police officers who do their jobs to the best of their abilities in service to their communities each and every day,” the association said in a statement Friday. “Professional police officers know that treating every person with dignity, respect, and compassion regardless of their creed, color, gender, ethnicity, or any of the countless ways that people self-identify is fundamental to our role in society.”

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy

The senator said in a statement Friday that the severity of the charges brought against the officers and their swift dismissal from the police force is a “step toward accountability” but cautioned that more work must be done.

“Under no circumstances should the outcome of a routine traffic stop be the death of an innocent Black man,” Murphy said. “32 years after the nation was transfixed by eerily similar footage of the beating of Rodney King, it’s time to ask: have we made any progress at all? Last year, killings by the police in the United States reached an all-time high. Congress must recognize that without systemic reform that addresses the root causes of this violence, Tyre’s death will just be one of over a thousand fatal police interactions in 2023.”