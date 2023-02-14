Connecticut leaders pushing for more gun laws

One day after another mass shooting, this time at Michigan State University, Gov. Ned Lamont and big-city mayors called Tuesday for a more extensive crackdown on gun crimes by repeat offenders.

The mayors are focusing on a narrow set of criminals — often already convicted felons — who are responsible for a large share of the shootings in Hartford, Waterbury, Bridgeport and New Haven. If the repeat offenders remained behind bars longer, they would not be on the streets to commit more crimes, the mayors said.

Of those arrested in Hartford last year for shootings, 39% were on pretrial release, 14% on probation and 5% on parole, the mayors said. The situation is similar in Waterbury, where 40% of those arrested for shootings were on probation and 30% were on pretrial release.

“This is about saving lives,’' said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. “We know this is only one piece of the puzzle, but it’s an important piece. It means there has to be serious consequences for serious firearm offenses.’'

Bronin and fellow mayors gathered with Lamont near the historic Hall of the Flags section of the state Capitol in a show of force for their proposal. They were joined by multiple mothers from the cities who said they had lost their sons to street violence. The wide-ranging coalition also includes the Hartford and Bridgeport police chiefs, along with Chief State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin, the state’s top prosecutor.

LaQuavia Jones, whose two sons were killed in New Haven in 2020 and 2023, said that the violence must stop.

“This needs to be in place to send a message that it’s not acceptable to be a violent offender,’' Jones said. “We can’t keep living like this and losing our children.’'

Her son, Dashown Myers, died in a shooting at the age of 18 in 2020. Her other son, Dontae Myers, became the city’s first homicide victim of the year in January 2023.

The mayors joined together in a task force of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, which represents all 169 cities and towns. The group is offering 10 proposals to stem gun violence, including forcing those with previous gun crimes to “post a higher percentage of their bond when arrested for a new serious firearm offense.’'

They are also calling for expanding the definition of “serious firearm offense,’' which would include possession of a “ghost’' gun with no serial number, along with possession of a high-capacity magazine or a stolen firearm.

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com