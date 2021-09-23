Connecticut legislators discuss surge in suburban auto thefts, but disagree on solutions

With violent crime stretching recently into smaller towns like Marlborough and Essex, state legislators searched for answers during an online forum Thursday to resolve the ongoing ordeal of juvenile auto thefts and related violence.

A recent spike in stolen vehicles goes against a long-running trend over the past three decades, where automobile thefts in Connecticut have dropped sharply when compared to the peak in 1991. The trend, however, has been away from the larger cities like New Haven and Waterbury and toward communities with populations lower than 50,000, officials said. As New Haven and other cities have seen a drop in auto thefts, there has been a shift to surrounding suburban communities like Hamden, officials said.

The juveniles need more mental health programs, better education, drug abuse counseling, and stable housing for those who spend too much time on the streets, officials said. One criminal justice specialist said that a big step toward solving the problem would be encouraging motorists statewide to lock their cars to sharply reduce the chances of them being stolen.

Ken Barone, a Central Connecticut State University researcher who has studied the issue extensively, told the online forum sponsored by UConn there was no evidence that the state’s “raise the age’' laws had caused the recent increase in automobile thefts.

Barone and Rep. Toni Walker, a New Haven Democrat, noted that the number of juveniles going through the court system has actually dropped through the years. The “raise the age’' change means that 16 and 17-year-olds have been largely moved to the juvenile courts, rather than adult courts.

“We cannot turn around and say we need to incarcerate more kids,’' Walker said.

But state Rep. Craig Fishbein, the ranking House Republican on the legislature’s judiciary committee, questioned the detailed slideshow about auto thefts that was made by Barone.

“I think the problem is actually the presentation to begin with in that there are portions of it that I don’t think are accurate‚’’ Fishbein said. “We should be talking about juvenile auto thefts. … We agree that the amount of motor vehicle thefts in total has decreased, but it has substantially increased for juveniles. In 2010, 21% of the arrests for motor vehicle thefts were for juveniles. In 2019, it was 36%. At the same time, as we heard, the total amount of motor vehicle thefts has decreased.’'

Fishbein added, “The conclusion is that the raise the age had nothing to do with this because the numbers are stable or it’s less. If that data is incorrect, then the conclusion is incorrect. … I don’t agree with the actual data that is referenced within the presentation.’'

West Hartford police chief Vernon Riddick, who previously worked as Waterbury’s chief, said auto thefts were down recently in West Hartford, but the town this year had two violent carjackings, which he said is highly unusual in the suburban community. In addition, there was a stolen motor vehicle with a child inside, he said.

“We’re not going to find one or two solutions,’’ Riddick said. “It’s going to be a combination of things. … As Rep. Walker has mentioned, it starts at the home. We need services to be out there — programs and assistance. … If these juveniles are out there at 1, 2 or 3 in the morning, it’s one of two things: the parents are complicit or they can’t control their kids.’'

Fishbein said the state should make it easier to transfer juvenile cases to adult court, such as those involving guns. He also said a change should be made to allow the juvenile court judges to order an investigation by the Department of Children and Families, which oversees troubled families with a variety of programs.

Fishbein, an attorney who has represented victims in juvenile court, said he talked to the Stamford police chief about a 14-year-old boy who was charged with murder in Stamford, and he had been arrested 13 times in the past two years. The juvenile needed mental health treatment and medication before he was arrested for murder, he said.

“The most he can be sentenced to is 30 months of supervised probation,’’ Fishbein said, referring to the juvenile rules. “That’s the system that we presently have.’’

Prompted by high-profile incidents in traditionally low-crime towns, top Republicans have repeatedly called for the special legislative session scheduled for next week to address rising crime that has alarmed residents in various communities.

Former state Rep. Michael P. Lawlor, who served as chief criminal justice adviser to then-Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, said locking cars could help improve the situation.

“This is a real problem. It has to be addressed,’' Lawlor said. “In fact, it’s worse in most other states. There are some solutions. If more people locked their cars, fewer cars would be stolen. … It’s a national phenomenon. It will probably have to involve a national solution … like car technology.’'

During his presentation, Barone said that since 2013, there has been a 93% increase in auto thefts nationally with keys left inside the car as the technology with key fobs changed and made it possible.

