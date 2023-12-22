Are Connecticut liquor stores open on Christmas and New Year's Day? What you need to know

Be sure to stock up on alcohol before the holidays, as liquor stores will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. Here's what you need to know going into the holiday week.

Connecticut is one of 24 states that limit alcohol sales by requiring liquor stores to be closed on specific federal and religious holidays.

Per state law, package stores must remain closed on Christmas, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. Connecticut State Law also prohibits grocery stores from selling beer on both holidays. In addition, manufacturer permits cannot sell alcoholic liquor to go on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

Can I buy alcohol on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve in Connecticut?

Connecticut state law does not regulate alcohol sales at package and grocery stores on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. Therefore, those establishments can sell alcoholic beverages on those days.

Can you buy alcohol at a restaurant or bar on Christmas and New Year's Day?

Those who go to restaurants and/or bars in Connecticut on Christmas or New Year’s Day will be able to purchase alcohol on the premises.

Discount Liquor World in Norwich. Package stores like this one will be closed throughout the state on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. However, they are allowed to open on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Normal hours remain for alcohol sales at those establishments, except premises may stay open an extra hour on New Year’s Eve, meaning they can stay open until 3 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Check your local zoning rules

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection states that local zoning rules may create stricter limits for both off and on-premise alcohol sales on Christmas and New Year’s days.

History of package stores being closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day

According to the Connecticut General Assembly, the Liquor Control Act was adopted in 1933 in anticipation of the end of Prohibition. In addition to Sundays, the Connecticut General Assembly approved laws prohibiting package stores from selling on Good Friday and Christmas. The General Assembly added Memorial Day, Thanksgiving Day and New Year’s Day to the list in 1957.

The bans on liquor sales on Sunday were lifted in 1971 and the ban on Good Friday sales was found unconstitutional.

Where do you report concerns about liquor sales?

Anyone with concerns or complaints about a liquor permittee in the State of Connecticut is encouraged to contact the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection’s Liquor Control Division via email at dcp.liquorcontrol@ct.gov, or at 860-713-6210.

