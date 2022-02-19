Connecticut man accused of defrauding NESN of $575,000

A Burlington man was indicted by a federal grand jury this week on charges he created a fake business to defraud New England Sports Network, his former employer, of $575,000, the Department of Justice reports.

Ariel Legassa, 49, was vice president of digital at NESN. The crime allegedly occurred from December 2020 to January 2022, the DOJ reports.

According to charging documents, Legassa negotiated a legitimate contract, through a company in New York, to do web development for NESN. After that, the documents state, he created a fictitious business in Connecticut with a name similar to the New York company and used that fictitious business to get payments from NESN as well.

The Department of Justice alleges that legitimate invoices were presented to NESN from the New York company. At the same time, the DOJ alleges, Legassa submitted fake invoices from the Connecticut company. It is alleged that NESN paid a total of $575,000 of the fake invoices.

Legassa spent some of the Connecticut funds on personal expenses and transferred the rest into other accounts, the complaint alleges.

Legassa was arrested on Feb. 2. He is charged with seven counts of mail fraud and three counts of unlawful monetary transactions.

The mail fraud charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and three years of supervised release, if convicted. It also carries a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense, whichever is greater, if convicted. The unlawful monetary transactions charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release. It also carries a fine of $250,000, or twice the gross gain or loss.

